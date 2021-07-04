Quincy’s National Cemetery

“Saturday night’s big rain played more havoc in the national graveyard at Woodland Cemetery. The north embankment was again washed into Jefferson Street and three more graves were exposed with the bones of soldiers. That such a thing is possible is a strong argument in favor of moving the cemetery to Graceland.” This February 10, 1900 Daily Whig article began the story of relocating the Civil War veteran’s graves.
Woodland, situated on rugged bluff land, became the city cemetery in 1846. The ¼ acre designated as the soldier’s lot within Woodland received its first remains in 1861. The lot was given to the United States government in 1870; however, it did not become a designated National Cemetery until July 24, 1882, by the Army General Orders No. 84. While at Woodland, the soldiers’ lot received four-gun monuments and 64 cannonballs from the army and 221 marble headstones. By 1890, the lot had limestone curbing, a picket fence, and an Osage Orange hedge on the north side.
In 1895, Colonel Benjamin F. Marsh of Warsaw, who was the congressman of the Fifteenth District in Illinois, consulted with the John Wood G.A. R. Post about the condition of Woodland and where to move the bodies due to a cave in and landslides at Woodland. He considered the cemetery at the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home and Graceland to be appropriate locations.
By 1900, 290 Union soldiers were buried in the lot. The solutions to the situation of the exposed bodies were to build a stone wall on the north side along Jefferson Street which would cost about $6,000 or move the bodies to another cemetery. The problem arose when Jefferson Street was extended west from Fifth Street down to Front Street. Part of the hill would slide down after every heavy rain. The War Department authorized the removal of the bodies to Graceland Cemetery on east Maine Street where it had purchased 20,000 square feet. The area was to be surrounded by a brick or stone wall with a rostrum and the cannon monuments.
Maj. Martin M. Burke of the Quartermaster’s Department of the Army was ordered to Quincy from his headquarters at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis to oversee the removals. Maj. Burke had been involved with building and maintaining national cemeteries for the army for 40 years. He had to reassure the public that no contagion was possible from the bodies because they were bones. The bodies without a covering would be placed in wooden boxes three feet by one foot, and each new grave was allotted a space of nine feet by four feet. He ended one interview with the Quincy Daily Herald on March 15, 1900 saying, “… the size will be ample to accommodate the remains of the dead heroes who crossed the Great Divide while battling for their country and flag, many years agone.” Of the 290 burials, 248 were identified, 42 were unmarked, and five were in the Potter’s Field, which was the designated location for unknown persons, the poor, and criminals. He also assured the public that he had a system and bodies would not be misplaced or mislabeled. In all, 287 graves were moved as some bodies were claimed by relatives and moved to family plots.
The harder part of the removal was the cannons as each weighed four tons and required six horses to move. A concrete foundation was needed to mount each gun. Major Burke considered the guns to be quite valuable to the government. The March 30, 1900 Daily Herald said they would “guard the silent soldier city…” By the end of March, the task was completed.
All that remained was to smooth out the disturbed section in Woodland and the placement of headstones in Graceland. Unfortunately, the major developed pneumonia and died in Quincy on April 12 after being in town for four weeks. An attaché of the Quartermaster Department was sent to Quincy to finalize the work.
The new National Cemetery on east Maine Street became part of Graceland Cemetery which had been organized by the Quincy Cemetery Association in 1895. It was a private cemetery with stockholders. Originally the unnamed cemetery was to be 175 acres from Broadway to State Street and 39th Street to 48th Street. Unfortunately, an 1891 Illinois law stipulated that cemetery tracts were to be no more than twenty acres. State Senator Wells from Quincy proposed a bill to amend that law to allow a cemetery association to own as much land as necessary. Although there was opposition, the bill was quickly passed. The association purchased the 168-acre McIntyre farm and an additional 25-acre tract. By June of that year, the cemetery was named Graceland. The name remained until the 1920s when it was renamed Quincy’s Graceland Cemetery.
Ossian Cole (known as O. C.) Simonds was a Chicago architect who was one of the founders of the American Society of Landscape Architects. He was hired by the Park and Boulevard Association to design South Park and Riverview Park. While in Quincy in 1896 he developed artistic plans with shrubbery, walks, drives, and a streetcar stop for Graceland. That same year, the Graceland Cemetery Association put in Telford paving on Maine Street from 30th to 36th Street. This road improvement which would allow heavier wagon traffic was three layers of stones of graduated size to a depth of 14 inches with the surface sloped for drainage.
In 1936, the soldier’s portion of Graceland was officially designated as the Quincy National Cemetery. In 1949 it was discovered that the fence was improperly placed, and Congress had to pass Public Law 116 to correct the boundaries. Many changes continued to occur on east Maine Street and now the Quincy National Cemetery is independent of Graceland and under the administration of the Rock Island National Cemetery. It is closed to new internments. The cemetery was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2011.
