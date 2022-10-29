Quincy's 'Dr. Cancer' and the first woman presidential candidate

The Hebern home at 734 N. Fourth St.

 Photo courtesy of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County

In 1864, long before women could vote, Dr. Hebern Claflin, alias "Dr. Cancer," came to Quincy and set up shop. He was the handsome son of an unscrupulous man and the brother of two beautiful women, Victoria Claflin Woodhull and Tennessee (later known as “Tennie C”) Claflin. The Claflin girls were clairvoyants and "magnetic healers" who were marketed, promoted and exploited by their father. In order to escape the same fate, Hebern Claflin had left home at an early age, but soon devised a similar way to make his living. “Dr. Hebern” claimed to cure cancer and “all other ailments of a painful and chronic nature.” There was, of course, no record of any institution awarding a medical degree to the charismatic young man.

Dr. Hebern first opened an office in Quincy above a book store on Maine Street, and later in rooms at the Quincy House. In short order he became prosperous enough to construct a “palatial” family home at 734 N. Fourth St. This large Italianate brick was home for his “Cancer Clinic,” his wife and children, and occasionally for the rest of the Claflin family. It often was the site of parties and dinners. In 1865, Dr. Hebern was listed on the city rolls as paying tax on his large income, two gold watches, a piano and also on what the newspaper called the "finest equipage in the city” (a very fancy carriage). About this time, he had placed an ad in the Herald, seeking to hire two girls as household help to care for all these fine belongings.

 Beth Lane is the author of "Lies Told Under Oath," the story of the 1912 Pfanschmidt murders near Payson, Illinois and the former Executive Director of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org.

