Quincy's 'Dr. Cancer' and the first woman presidential candidate

In 1864, long before women could vote, Dr. Hebern Claflin, alias "Dr. Cancer," came to Quincy and set up shop. He was the handsome son of an unscrupulous man and the brother of two beautiful women, Victoria Claflin Woodhull and Tennessee (later known as “Tennie C”) Claflin. The Claflin girls were clairvoyants and "magnetic healers" who were marketed, promoted and exploited by their father. In order to escape the same fate, Hebern Claflin had left home at an early age, but soon devised a similar way to make his living. “Dr. Hebern” claimed to cure cancer and “all other ailments of a painful and chronic nature.” There was, of course, no record of any institution awarding a medical degree to the charismatic young man.
Dr. Hebern first opened an office in Quincy above a book store on Maine Street, and later in rooms at the Quincy House. In short order he became prosperous enough to construct a “palatial” family home at 734 N. Fourth St. This large Italianate brick was home for his “Cancer Clinic,” his wife and children, and occasionally for the rest of the Claflin family. It often was the site of parties and dinners. In 1865, Dr. Hebern was listed on the city rolls as paying tax on his large income, two gold watches, a piano and also on what the newspaper called the "finest equipage in the city” (a very fancy carriage). About this time, he had placed an ad in the Herald, seeking to hire two girls as household help to care for all these fine belongings.
In 1866, Hebern’s young sister Tennessee Claflin, who had been forced by her father to sell a bogus cancer cure in a “sanitarium” in Ottawa, Ill., was in trouble. The barbaric treatment, which was a salve made primarily of lye and lard, was in line with family patriarch Buck Claflin’s idea that cancer must be cut out or burned out. His ointment worked on the latter method, causing horrific pain and open wounds on the patients. A short time after one patient’s death, his operation closed and Tennessee was about to come under indictment for manslaughter. The family skipped town just in time, tipped off by the very lawyer assigned to draft the indictment.
Victoria Claflin Woodhull, who had left her alcoholic husband, but retained his last name, and Tennessee, along with their younger sister Utica, turned up at Dr. Hebern’s door in Quincy looking for sanctuary. Dr. H. would tolerate no performances by his sisters that might spoil his thriving local business or interfere with his political chances in his bid for Quincy alderman and forbade any treatment or consultations by Tennessee. However, Hebern was often away, travelling to visit patients, and the girls managed to conduct a séance or two while he was gone. Unfortunately, one evening their timing was off, and Dr. Hebern returned from a trip in time to catch them communing with the spirits in his home. He was irate.
Victoria and Tennessee left town to escape Hebern’s wrath, but the youngest sister, Utica, perhaps not having been involved in the séance, remained behind. Utica found a husband in Quincy. Her catch was Thomas Brooker, an inspector of tobacco, who eloped to Chicago with her. For a time, the pair lived in New York where Brooker was listed as a “broker.” He most likely worked for his sisters-in-law who had opened the first woman-run stock brokerage house in the country. Victoria and “Tennie C.” began the operation in 1867 with patronage from Commodore Vanderbilt.
The marriage between Brooker and the youngest Claflin was short, unhappy and ended in a divorce in New York City. Utica was addicted to alcohol and died of Bright’s disease in 1873. Brooker returned to Quincy where he began a law practice and was elected city attorney for one term.
Victoria Claflin Woodhull, always a controversial figure, made a fortune in the brokerage business and turned her ambitions toward women’s suffrage. The country was polarized in 1870 by the question of extending the voting franchise to the newly freed black population. Women’s groups were divided also: some felt that supporting the vote for Blacks would insure that the franchise would later be extended to women; others felt that women were at least as worthy of a voice in government as the newly freed slaves and should receive the same privilege at the same time.
Victoria announced her candidacy for president and began a speaking campaign in 1870 to call attention both to herself and to the issue. Mrs. Woodhull returned to the Midwest on several tours and lectured in Quincy as a candidate. By this time her brother, Dr. Hebern, had moved to Chicago with his family, where he became more interested in trading real estate than in treating cancer.
More than 100 years after it was built, Dr. Hebern’s home was recognized for its architecture and designated a landmark by the Quincy Preservation Committee. Hebern died in Chicago in 1917, the oldest practicing physician in the city at age 82. Both Victoria and her sister, plagued by scandal, ended up in England where they each married into the aristocracy, gaining titles and wealth, if not acceptance
At the time she ran for office, women could not cast a ballot for Victoria, but in 1913 Illinois became the first state east of the Mississippi River to extend the voting franchise to women by allowing them to vote in any election not specifically named in the Illinois State Constitution (which restricted voting in all listed elections to male citizens). After years of struggle, at the governor’s stroke of the pen, women in Illinois could vote for presidential electors. Illinois women served notice to all male politicians in the East that women were a political force to be considered. In November 1916, 7,313 ballots were cast by Quincy women in the presidential election. The Nineteenth Amendment giving all women citizens the right to vote was ratified and became law on Aug. 26, 1920. It has been said that Illinois women helped turn the tide in that lengthy process.
Beth Lane is the author of "Lies Told Under Oath," the story of the 1912 Pfanschmidt murders near Payson, Illinois and the former Executive Director of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County.
The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org.
