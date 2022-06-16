QUINCY — “Illinois Stories” will feature a piece on Quincy First, the first fire engine used in Quincy and the first used in Illinois.
The story on the 1839 truck will air at 8 p.m. Thursday and again at 4 p.m. Sunday on WQEC.
Members of the Quincy Fire Department and the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County will be featured in the segment filmed in May at the Governor John Wood Mansion campus.
The video also will be available on YouTube and on the HSQAC website, hsqac.org, at a later date.
The pumper is housed in the Livery on the John Wood Mansion campus at 425 S. 12th and is included in tours of the historic home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.