Reception, program highlight Quincy's ties to LDS church

QUINCY — Daryl and Patricia Ward’s family history is a tied to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the city of Quincy.
When church members were forced from Missouri in the winter of 1838-39 by an executive order calling for their extermination, Quincy residents provided refuge, safety and peace prior to their move to Nauvoo.
The Wards’ ancestors were provided refuge in Quincy.
“It’s such a great reminder to be kind, to be gracious, to open our arms to individuals who might need a little bit of extra help,” said Patricia Ward.
A Friday night reception and a Saturday afternoon program will help highlight Quincy’s connection with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County and the Community Foundation have partnered on the events to celebrate their shared heritage with the church.
“The Historical Society has the City of Refuge exhibit at the History Museum,” said Catherine Meckes, the foundation’s executive director.
The City of Refuge Fund takes the services offered to the Saints in the winter of 1838-39 and is doing same thing for Quincy residents, Meckes said.
“They wanted to find a way to thank the city of Quincy, so this fund will, in perpetuity, provide for social services to Quincy individuals in need,” Meckes said.
The Wards have donated to the fund.
“What the fund will do is honor the past while taking care of individuals in Quincy for generations to come,” said Patricia Ward.
The reception celebrating the fund takes place 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with remarks at 6 p.m., at the History Museum on the Square, 332 Maine.
In conjunction with the reception, historian Benjamin Park, author of “Kingdom of Nauvoo,” will speak at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kroc Center, 405 Vermont.
The book tells the story of Nauvoo’s rise and fall between 1839 and 1846.
Park, who teaches at Sam Houston State University in Texas, “talks about how he believes it was a failure in democracy from both sides. It’s an interesting book, an interesting take on Nauvoo,” HSQAC Executive Director Rob Mellon said. “He had access to records through the LDS archives that other historians have not had access to that helped him to write that book.”
A meet the author/book signing will follow the program. The book will be available for sale at the event and also is sold in Quincy’s History Shop, the museum’s gift shop.
Mellon said former Quincy Mayor Chuck Scholz will provide an introduction for the program highlighting the relationship between the city and the church.
Both events are free and open to the public.
More information is available by calling the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County at 217-222-1835.
