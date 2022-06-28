NAUVOO, Ill. — A commemoration of the 1847 deaths of Joseph Smith and his brother Hyrum drew hundreds to the historic Carthage Jail and Visitor Center on Monday night, with thousands expected nightly for the Nauvoo and British Pageants which take the stage starting Tuesday for the first time in two years.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Illinois Historic Sites President Craig Dalton said this year represents “a learning curve” for everyone involved.
“Few of the missionaries currently serving here have ever experienced Nauvoo and Carthage outside of a COVID-modified situation,” Dalton said.
But working together to support one another is as common today as it was in Nauvoo back in the 1840s.
“They built a city, built a temple and prepared to leave all as a community working together. That’s what we’re trying to do now, to work as a community to provide a wonderful experience for those who come,” Dalton’s wife Sandra said. “Over June, we’ve seen everyone step up. We feel ready.”
It’s a welcome return to “normal” with all sites open without restrictions.
But some positive changes prompted by COVID, what Dalton calls “silver linings of the dark clouds,” continue.
“One was the creation of virtual tours — the ability we have now with technology to share these sites with people throughout the world, the vast majority of which will never have the opportunity to come here physically,” Dalton said.
“I think we would have gotten to virtual tours and things like that because the leadership of the church had been contemplating the possibility, but COVID forced the issue,” Dalton said. “That made it happen almost instantly, and now it’s how can we keep this moving, expanding.”
Guided tours of thematically-related buildings first offered in 2021 continue along with online scheduling introduced last year for attractions that fill up fast or have tight capacity limits, including the wagon and carriage tours as well as performances of The Promise and Love of the Savior at the visitor’s center.
A new app this year will help in-person visitors navigate the sites, find tickets and learn more about places they don’t get a chance to visit, while the website offers a more expansive view of the sites for remote visitors.
“I don’t know that we’ll ever return to where we were before, and I think that’s a good thing,” Dalton said. “There’s progress.”
