Riches from the river clams

Quincy has always profited from the Mississippi, but never so directly as around 1900. And it all started with the lowly freshwater mussel or clam. In 1897 pearls and things made from pearl shell had once again become fashionable.
Then, one lucky St. Louis fisherman visiting a lake in Arkansas, about a hundred miles west of Memphis, found in the muddy shoreline a “white stone” which he sent to a jeweler in Memphis. The jeweler determined it was a high-quality pearl, and promptly visited the lake. There, he spent three days and picked up 49 pearls from the surface mud, whereupon he promptly leased all the land around two lakes and hired security guards to protect his claim. And the craze was on.
At first the hunt was for lakeshore deposits of these “river stones” as the locals called the pearls. They had long known of them but thought the worthless curiosities. Then the search spread to the riverbanks.
About this same time the pearl button industry developed, thanks to a tariff instituted by President McKinley in 1892. Before the invention of modern plastics, buttons were mostly made from wood or shell. Europe produced the shells, shipping the blanks to Australia where convict labor made them into buttons. McKinley’s tariff meant that imported buttons became expensive and suddenly the demand for American made fasteners boomed. By August of 1899, there were 50 button factories on the Mississippi River between Clinton, Iowa and LaGrange, Mo. The buttons they produced were as good or better as those made from European shells.
The biggest clamshell bed or ‘nursery’ located was near New Boston, Ill., north of here. The bed there was two miles long and a third of a mile wide and produced before it was depleted after four years of harvesting, over $200,000 in shells in 1899 dollars. Shell gathering was a booming, labor intensive industry. Tools called "dragrake," "scissors rake," "shoulder rake" and the "crowfoot" were used from any type of river craft available. Shell hunting could be done in anything from a small scow manned by 12-year-old kids to a large craft with a cabin and an engine to power a dragrake.
Shanty villages sprang up along the riverbank. Houseboats were towed from place to place, and docking spots were at a premium. Local landowners began charging high rents for bank space near the larger beds of shellfish. The villages were described by the Quincy Daily Whig in July of 1899 as “a mass of shanties in which the clammers dwelt, boiling vats in which they scalded the unhappy clams out of their shells, and piles and ricks and cribs of clamshells to make no mention of odors that were so think that they could be felt.”
Quincy was a bit late to the party. It was 1899 before talk of a button factory began, after the two at LaGrange, Mo., proved highly successful. The first button factory in Missouri had opened in LaGrange in the spring. The Missouri Pearl Button Company featured 10 saws, and one "assorter" and produced button blanks rather than finished buttons. These blanks were then shipped east to be polished and fitted with holes to allow attachment to a garment, which was called being "eyed." The factory included a shell room where shells were soaked and prepared for sorting, the engine room and the saw room where the blanks were cut and sorted. When it opened the factory employed 12 people, not including those dredging for shells. It planned to hire more as demand increased. By June of 1899, a second button factory was in the works for LaGrange. This one would produce finished buttons on site rather than sending them east as blanks.
In April of 1900, the Quincy Button Factory opened, employing 15 people, and producing button blanks until the button finishing machinery could arrive. Quincy became one of seven Illinois cities, six Iowa cities and two Missouri towns manufacturing buttons.
It was in the midst of the button boom that large individual pearls began to be found. In September of 1899, Henry Shepherd, foreman of a diggers’ gang working near the Menke Stone Company’s office found a pea size pearl, which a local jewelry offered to purchase for $75. Average wages for a hard-working button cutter could be about $4 per day, so this was equivalent to two weeks wages. The shells themselves brought between $10 and $20 per ton.
It was inevitable that the “Pearl Rush” would happen. It was also inevitable that without some regulation or conservation the mussel beds would be depleted. It takes about 10 years to grow a shell to a size suitable to harvest for buttons. The pearl hunters searched without regard to size or season or spawning times for the bivalves. The huge beds that gave their names to localities like “Mussel Shoals” disappeared.
In July of 1900, it was reported in the Quincy Daily Whig that a buyer from a Parisian firm was in the area. He said that the Mississippi pearls were the rage in Paris. An average pearl weighted two to five grains, but some large pearls were found. The Allen Pearl at Prairie du Chien weighed 100 grains. Another weighed in at 102 grains, and was a perfect pear shape, three-quarters of an inch long and half an inch wide in a lustrous pink hue.
In 1900 there were about 1,500 men fishing for shells. By 1901 that number dwindled to 200. The rest were looking for pearls. By 1902 the Quincy button factories were importing shells from Arkansas as the local supply had been depleted. And by the time fire claimed the building on Hampshire between Front and Second streets of the Illinois Button and Specialty Co., it had sat idle for over a year. The introduction of cultivated pearls and alternate materials for buttons ensured the demise of the button factories.
