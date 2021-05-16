Looking at history we often conjure up an idealized view of the past or one that is scornful and appalled at the poor conditions of the time. A hundred years ago in Quincy, people were coping with the remnants of the Spanish Influenza, the aftermath of a world war, an economy struggling to adapt to peace time, an army of men returning to civilian life and more. And the streets were not exactly safe.
In the early 1920s, newspapers regularly reported armed robberies of citizens. On Saturday, Dec. 11, 1920, the Daily Herald reported that the chemist walking home from Hermann’s drug store at 730 S. Sixth Ave. was followed by two men. They caught up to him. One man aimed a revolver at him and ordered his hands into the air. The other man rifled his pockets. The chemist managed to remove his diamond ring and while raising his hands threw it into the yard behind him. The robber searching his pockets took a $5 bill but left a watch and a diamond stick pin. The two robbers fled. The chemist, Mr. Konantz, called the police who sent two officers. The mayor was driving by, saw the commotion and stopped. A search of the yard revealed the missing diamond ring which was returned to Mr. Konantz.
Mr. Konantz’s description of the robbers did not match the description of another pair who had robbed Alderman Goessling on South Eighth Street a few nights before. However, a few days later the Chief of Police, Tom Ryan, received a taunting Christmas card from “The Hold Up Man.” The signer claimed responsibility for all the latest robberies and said he was not finished yet because he had not “get much from his victims so far.”
Monetary inflation rate calculates show that a 1920 dollar’s value would be about 13 times greater now. A five-dollar bill would equate to about $65 today.
In early January 1921, Mayor P. J. O’Brien, walking home from a council meeting, was near Oak on North Sixth when he heard screams from the Herman Drug Store. He ran up and Mrs. Herman reported that a robber had just fled west on Elm Street. The Mayor gave chase using the Herman’s car, accompanied by Mrs. Herman. She said that the man had entered the store while her husband was in the basement tending the furnace. The man requested a male salesperson, so she called Mr. Herman back upstairs. The robber then pulled a gun crying, “Give me your money.” Mr. Herman reportedly replied, “Go to Hell!” and made his way to the prescription counter where he kept his own gun. Mrs. Herman began screaming. The shrieks unnerved the robber who turned to flee and tripped over a chair, ripping his pants at the knee then managed to escape to the street.
The mayor and the druggist’s wife spotted the robber near Fifth and Oak where he was preparing to board a streetcar. He was arrested, disarmed and taken back to the drug store where a carload of police had arrived. The robber, Lawrence Laaker, aged 19, later confessed to a string of recent robberies and to sending the greeting to the chief of police.
Laaker reported that he had worked for Swift and Company in Chicago, Detroit, and Kansas City, where he had noticed many successful street robberies. He decided to give it a try in Quincy, using a man named Goetsch as his partner. In the custom of the time, the names of both men’s parents as well as their home addresses were printed in the newspapers for all to see.
Laaker claimed to be the leader of the pair and took credit for most of the stickups. He also admitted that the pair had made future plans to rob Sturhahn Jewelers at Eighth and State Streets.
Walking the streets was not the only danger. Harry Duffy, a good Samaritan, was stopped by a pitiful man who claimed to be homeless and starving. Duffy took the man to his little shack on the west side of Quincy Bay and fed him. He also gave him some socks and underclothes which were accepted with profuse thanks. After the meal and some conversation, Duffy’s guest picked up a shotgun which Duffy himself had loaded that very morning, and pointed it at his host, requesting money. Duffy provided seven one-dollar bills that he had withdrawn from his bank account that very morning. The robber ordered Duffy to stay inside and left. The next morning, the shotgun was discovered near the house, but the stranger was long gone.
Not all robbery stories ended so well. Schroeder’s Grocery at 741 S. 12th St. was known as a place that kept large amounts of cash. Mr. Schroeder did not believe in checking accounts but preferred to pay cash for his supplies. Two young men, both out of work with parents in ill health and families struggling to survive, decided to rob the grocer. They tried stopping him on his way home one night, but he kept walking, thinking the call to stop and throw up your hands, was a joke. The two returned, this time to the store itself. Mr. Schroeder again refused to agree to be robbed and was struck over the head and shot. The bullet hit his collar bone and fragmented, one part lodging in his neck where it could not be safely removed by surgeons at that time. He spent six weeks in the hospital slowly recovering from paralysis before returning home for further recuperation.
The busiest night for armed robberies in 1921 was Oct. 23, when five separate holdups were reported within one hour. Most were young couples walking home after the end of the dance at the Eagles’ Hall. Several might have been overactive imaginations.
It is hard to compare life now with life before. Some things we take for granted did not exist and others, considered usual occurrences for the time, would outrage us now.
