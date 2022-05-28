Founded in 1858, Ebenezer Chapel’s past glories have been celebrated just once a year by families and friends gathering from near and far over Memorial Day weekend for more than half a century.
The historic chapel and cemetery are located northwest of Golden in Adams County, Illinois. Unlike the surrounding flat fertile prairie land, the setting for Ebenezer Chapel and neighboring cemetery is gently rolling hills crowned by tall stately trees. The rural setting is almost two miles from the nearest highway with access only via unpaved roads.
Ebenezer Chapel Society of the Methodist Episcopal Church was active for almost a century before merging with nearby Centennial Methodist Church in 1955. The combined congregations now hold services at the Centennial location except for the Sunday before Memorial Day, when Ebenezer Chapel is again filled with people. Many relatives and friends of former Chapel members join the Centennial congregation in the Chapel’s annual revival.
Roy L. Sharrow wrote in his Some Ebenezer History for the Annual Home-Coming on August 31, 1941: “On the fifth day of October, 1858, George W. Foss, deputy surveyor for the county of Adams, surveyed a tract of land in section 16, belonging to William Willard, for the purpose of transferring it over to a society known as the Ebenezer Chapel Society of the Methodist Episcopal Church. . . . This tract of land, which includes the churchyard and the old cemetery, was deeded to the Ebenezer Society in consideration for one dollar, with this one condition: (these are the words as they are written in the deed)___ ‘This conveyance however is made upon this express condition, that said Trustees, not their successors, nor any person, or persons for, and on their behalf, shall not convey, nor incumber said premises; and in case they do sell, or attempt to sell, convey, or incumber the same, or any part thereof, then in that case the whole of the premises, hereby conveyed, shall revert back to the said William Willard, his heirs, executors, administrators, or assignees; and is further conditioned that such portion of said premises, as laid out for a cemetery, shall forever be, and remain, free for any, and all who wish to bury their dead therein.’”
Sharrow continued: “The framework of the church was made by the pioneers by the sweat of their brows and prayers, as they hewed them out of the timber which stood nearby. Today the marks of their adzes (similar to an axe), as we climb the loft to see, still remain as living testimony of the faith they had in man, in their country, and in their Creator.”
Founding community members and descendants laid to rest soon occupied most of the available plots. In response in 1893, Sharrow further wrote “a new society was formed, known as the Ebenezer Burial Ground Association, with John C. Pearce, John W. Suter, and F.M. Stahl as trustees. They purchased a tract of land north of the old cemetery, laid it out in lots 10 feet x 20 feet, and sold them at $7.50 per lot to anyone who wanted a place to bury their dead.”
“In the year 1925, by an order of the court, the management of both the old and new yards were placed under one set of trustees, consisting of three members; H.F. Willard, president, Roy L. Sharrow, secretary-treasurer, George Cook, trustee.”
By 1982 the Chapel building needed repair for continued use. During a church conference the Centennial Ebenezer congregation agreed to receive one dollar for the transfer of the property, building, and grounds to the newly organized Ebenezer Chapel and Burial Society, a non-profit corporation registered with the State of Illinois. Every year since, the Society has organized the preparations for the Sunday service before Memorial Day, with a Cleaning Day during the preceding week. Cleaners are reminded to bring non-electric tools as no electricity is available. Neither is running water.
Historical documents, flags, banners, and church bulletins with hymnal music to distribute all have to be brought in for the service. The tune-challenged piano is one of the few pieces of furniture that keep company with the pews and pulpit. The remnants of two large pot belly stoves that were situated about half way back on both side walls are surrounded by U shaped pews. The two separate stoves and warm-up areas accommodated the earlier practice of separate seating for men and women. The hymn of preparation is often We Are The Church. The lyric, “The church is not a building,” is a poignant reminder that church is the community of people who join together to share a common faith. After the service, most of the out-of-town visitors join local family members to visit the graves of relatives and friends. Numerous out-of-state car license plates attest to the long pilgrimages of many visitors.
Inside the Chapel conversations bounced freely off the bare wooden floor and the almost totally bare walls, but when the pews fill, joyful noises of greetings and chatter fill the air. Before one recent service during a heavy thunder storm, an elderly woman asked several times for someone to turn the lights on, but her neighbor gently reminded her that the nearest electric lights available were on the cars outside.
The annual Board meeting of the Society after the service concludes the weekend. Members review past accomplishments and begin preparations for the coming year. An early accomplishment was getting the Chapel’s rich history and distinctive vernacular Greek Revival design architecture, recognized in 1984 by the National Register of Historic Places.
The Chapel and the Cemetery are maintained by donations from the descendants of those buried in the cemetery. Anyone who makes an annual donation is entitled to be a voting member of the Society and is invited to attend the annual meeting. Each annual revival relives and adds to the Chapel and Cemetery’s rich and heartwarming history.
