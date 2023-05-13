William Henry Seward traveled via rail, stage and steamboat through Michigan, Indiana, Illinois on way to Wisconsin and Minnesota. The group then boarded a steamboat for Dubuque, Iowa. Next, they ferried across the Mississippi River, catching a train to Freeport, which started the trip to Kansas Territory via Illinois and Missouri. At Quincy, they ferried across Mississippi to catch trains in Missouri, traveling all day to reached St. Joseph.

The Sept. 22, 1860, Quincy Whig and Republican printed a letter sent to James J. Langdon, a Chicago lawyer who had recently purchased the Whig. The letter from Charles L. Wilson, editor of the Chicago Journal said Seward intends to make only one speech in the states visited and has received many “pressing invitations.” He affirmed that “Gov. S. will give your citizens an impromptu talk, upon his return from St Joseph – but I do not believe he would desire to have a mass meeting” because nearby communities asked for the same. The assurance printed below the letter was that “Gov. S. will be here upon his return from St. Joseph on Friday Evening, Sept. 28.”

Rudy Ray Seward is a Professor Emeritus of Sociology at the University of North Texas, Denton. He grew up in Quincy. W.H. Seward is his second cousin five times removed. Seward’s first great paternal grandfather Obadiah (1702 – 14 May 1751) is the author’s sixth great paternal grandfather.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.