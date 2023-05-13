William Henry Seward traveled via rail, stage and steamboat through Michigan, Indiana, Illinois on way to Wisconsin and Minnesota. The group then boarded a steamboat for Dubuque, Iowa. Next, they ferried across the Mississippi River, catching a train to Freeport, which started the trip to Kansas Territory via Illinois and Missouri. At Quincy, they ferried across Mississippi to catch trains in Missouri, traveling all day to reached St. Joseph.
The Sept. 22, 1860, Quincy Whig and Republican printed a letter sent to James J. Langdon, a Chicago lawyer who had recently purchased the Whig. The letter from Charles L. Wilson, editor of the Chicago Journal said Seward intends to make only one speech in the states visited and has received many “pressing invitations.” He affirmed that “Gov. S. will give your citizens an impromptu talk, upon his return from St Joseph – but I do not believe he would desire to have a mass meeting” because nearby communities asked for the same. The assurance printed below the letter was that “Gov. S. will be here upon his return from St. Joseph on Friday Evening, Sept. 28.”
In Lawrence, Kan., Seward praised the settlers. Their example of voting to be a free state would mean that other western territories would come into the Union as free states.
The next day, while the group was in Atchison and Leavenworth, Kan., a Quincy Daily Herald editorial accused the rival Quincy Whig of lying and dismissed the announced speech as a ‘bad joke’ played on Whig readers. Included was a report from Virgil Ralston, editor of The Macomb Journal stating no letter was received by a Quincy resident from Gov. Seward saying he would be in city on the 21st and address those assembled as reported in Quincy Whig and Republican. Ralston referred to the letter above from C. Wilson but uses the erroneous date of the 21st and not the evening of the 28th as the Whig stated. Ralston contends the Whig report was magnified and deceived his journal. Ralston concluded; the Whig should be “a little more cautious” about “giving publicity to street rumor” plus he requested a retraction. Coincidently, on same day, Seward acknowledged the invitation, and the initial plan, but penned an ‘impossible to visit city’ letter in Leavenworth and forwarded it to Whig.
The Sept. 28, Whig published Gov. Seward’s letter under the headline: GOV. SEWARD NOT COMING. The campaigning party had decided not to pass through Quincy as originally thought on the way to Chicago. Previous delays in Milwaukee, Dubuque, and other stops contributed to plans changing. On same page the Whig published a note from the Marcelline Wide Awakes requesting that all W. A.’s go to Ursa the next day and thence to Marcelline, Mendon, Lima and Big Neck to demonstrate for Lincoln as the Seward reception had been cancelled.
On the day Seward expected to return to Quincy, his group took a route through St. Louis where Seward spoke to the people assembled.
The first report of a scheduled visit was in a letter published on page 3 from James Woodruff “per order of [Republican] Executive Committee,” stating Seward would arrive in Quincy that evening at 5 o’clock. He writes “Let every Republican be on hand to welcome them.” Speeches will be made during their reception followed by “a grand Mass Meeting at 7 o’clock, upon the public square.” Woodruff’s letter contradicted the accurate published cancellation reports the previous day but is another indication of the amount of planning made for a visit.
The second report of a visit appeared in the Oct. 1 Quincy Herald, under the headline: Seward in Quincy. “The great apostle of negro equality … arrived on the morning train from Chicago, remained in town for about fifteen minutes, and left for St. Joseph, Mo.” The small group “who took him cordially by the hand, each of them turning to look at his hand to see if he had rubbed any of the black from Seward’s.” Other references and innuendos were included about the "black Republican’s" strong anti-slavery view. The group changing trains on their way to St. Joseph may have inspired this account, but wrong travel direction and days indicate a bitter satire.
Changing the route enabled a meeting with Lincoln. The group left St Louis via a ferry to catch trains in Illinois and prepared for a stop in Springfield. Lincoln was among the crowd waiting at the train station. Both men went out to the platform and Seward gave a short speech promising Lincoln would get a majority of votes in New York.
Seward reached Chicago where an enormous crowd was waiting. Police assistance was needed to escort them along with a large company of the Wide Awakes to Tremont House. Seward addressed the crowd from a balcony. The next day, thousands gathered to hear Seward argue that only the Republican Party offered a solution to the conflict between freedom and slavery. The crowd size was aided by long running advertising in Chicago Tribune and other Republican newspapers, special discounted train fares, and the Wide Awakes Clubs competing to bring the largest contingents.
Seward made speeches to crowds in Cleveland and Buffalo on his way home to Auburn, N.Y. Lincoln won every state that Seward campaigned in, except Missouri. This was the only state Stephen A. Douglas won despite strong support in his adopted state of Illinois. Seward efforts kept Douglas from winning. After helping Lincoln win the presidency, Seward became his Secretary of State. Seward is remembered for single-handedly arranging the purchase of Alaska from the Russians.
Quincy and Adams County’s role in the 1860 presidential campaign was less than anticipated. The promised mass meeting with speeches plus marching Wide Awakes did not take place, despite many efforts. The twist and turns in the stories did provide material for the local competing party papers but had to be confusing to readers. Newspaper reports suggested preparation was going on by groups in the city and county for a big Seward event. Quincy being a transportation center plus Seward’s connections with John Wood and Quincy highlighted its role in Lincoln’s campaign.
Ankrom, Reg. 2022. “The Story of John Wood’s Parents: Dr. Daniel Wood (1751-1843) and Catherine Crouse Wood (1774-1848).” The GOVERNOR’S POST, Spring 2022:24-25, Quincy, IL: Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. https://www.hsqac.org/the-story-of-john-wood-s-parents.
Costigan, David. 2021. A City in Wartime: Quincy, Illinois, and the Civil War. Bloomington, IN: iUniverse.
“Editorial on Seward Visit.” Quincy Daily Herald, September 24, 1860, 2.
“Gov. Seward Not Coming.” Quincy Daily Whig, September 28, 1860, 1.
“Governor Seward.” Quincy Whig and Republican, September 22, 1860, 2.
“Seward in Quincy.” Quincy Daily Herald, October 1, 1860, 1.
“Seward Tour Note and Woodruff letter.” Quincy Whig and Republican, September 29, 1860, 2-3.
Johnson, Patricia C. Editor. 1960. “Stumping for Lincoln in 1860, Excerpts from the Diary of Fanny Seward.” University of Rochester Library Bulletin, vol. XVI, no. 1 (Autumn). https://rbscp.lib.rochester.edu/470
Landrum, Carl A. 1986. Quincy in the Civil War: A view of the great conflict as seen through the eyes of a Quincy historian. 2nd ed. Quincy, IL: Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County.
Stahr, Walter. 2012. Seward: Lincoln's Indispensable Man. New York: Simon & Schuster.
Taylor, John M. 1991. William Henry Seward: Lincoln's Right Hand. New York: HarperCollins.
Van Deusen, Glyndon G. 1967. William Henry Seward. New York: Oxford University Press.
Rudy Ray Seward is a Professor Emeritus of Sociology at the University of North Texas, Denton. He grew up in Quincy. W.H. Seward is his second cousin five times removed. Seward’s first great paternal grandfather Obadiah (1702 – 14 May 1751) is the author’s sixth great paternal grandfather.
The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.