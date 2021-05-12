QUINCY — Nine-year-old Abraham Venvertloh had some questions about Louise Maertz and her service as a Civil War nurse.
“What did she do? How did she help?” Abraham said.
The Quincy boy and his 7-year-old brother Gus, both Civil War buffs, found some answers Wednesday afternoon as a short ceremony in Woodland Cemetery honored Maertz’s long legacy of nursing and community service work.
“She was a great woman,” Abraham said. “I just wanted to find out a little bit more about her.”
The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County and the Tri-States Civil War Round Table dedicated an informational marker honoring Maertz as part of an ongoing effort to find and highlight graves of area residents who were important to the Civil War effort.
“I call her Quincy’s Renaissance woman,” Round Table commander Dr. Tim Jacobs said. “Her ties to the Civil War in this community are worth noting.”
Maertz volunteered at Quincy’s military hospitals to help care for injured and sick soldiers but wanted to do more. She was commissioned as an Army nurse, as part of Dorothea Dix’s Army Nurse Corps, and served in Helena, Ark., Vicksburg, Miss., New Orleans and Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis.
Although not formally trained as a nurse, “she exemplifies the qualities we look for in our graduates — dedication, leadership, professionalism, respect, compassion,” said Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Services President/CEO Brenda Beshears, a featured speaker at the dedication. “I consider her a skilled nurse with a true calling to serve others.”
Back in Quincy after the war, Maertz focused on charitable and educational work. But the family tombstone listing Maertz, who died in 1918, made no mention of her Civil War or humanitarian activities, including her work in 1906 and 1907 to save the John Wood Mansion from destruction.
The new marker was made possible with the support of Blessing-Rieman and Harrison Monuments. American Legion Post 37 provided a gun salute and Taps.
“This marker program goes back to our mission to educate about not only buildings but people who were contributing members of our community,” Historical Society Executive Director Rob Mellon said. “Louise Maertz was definitely one of those people we want to remember.”