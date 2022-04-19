QUINCY — The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County will sponsor a Sunday afternoon program featuring prominent baseball historian and author Jack Bales.
The free program on Bales’ book, “The Chicago Cub Shot for Love,” begins at 2 p.m. in the History Museum on the Square, 332 Maine.
Bales’ book follows the story of a showgirl’s crime of passion during the summer of 1932 when the Cubs and the Yankees were in the pennant race for the World Series. Principal players in the book are showgirl Violet Popovich and Cubs shortstop Billy Jurges.
A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Bales has written several articles on the Cubs and is the author of “Before They Were the Cubs: The Early Years of Chicago’s First Professional Baseball Team,” a comprehensive history of the team. He was awarded the McFarland SABR Baseball Research Award in 2017 for his research on the shooting.
Bales will be available following the program to sign copies of his book, which will be available in Quincy’s History Shop in the museum.
The museum also will feature a temporary baseball exhibit with local, Cubs and Yankees artifacts.
Program sponsors include Dr. Tim Jacobs and Hansen-Spear Funeral Home.
More information is available by calling the HSQAC office at 217-222-1835.
