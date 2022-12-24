St. Louis World's Fair changed foods in Quincy

The Agricultural Pavilion at the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair showcased scores of new foods, cooking methods, and nutritional standards that changed how Americans ate and prepared meals. Many foods popularized at the fair soon became part of the Quincy public’s eating habits and druggists sold others as medicines for fighting disease or supplements for improving health. 

 Photo courtesy of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County

The Louisiana Purchase Exposition, informally known as the St. Louis World’s Fair, began on April 30,1904, and drew nearly 20 million worldwide visitors during its seven-month run; it remains history’s largest world’s fair. During the years following its close, this exposition changed many aspects of life, including how Americans prepared and ate food.

The Agricultural Pavilion was the fair’s largest and most popular attraction, featuring new foods, cooking methods and “modern” dietary standards. The fair celebrated the burgeoning century’s belief in progress based on science and medical research into public awareness. Perhaps the most significant changes occurred with greater food safety and healthful eating habits.

Joseph Newkirk is a local writer and photographer whose work has been widely published as a contributor to literary magazines, as a correspondent for Catholic Times, and for the past 23 years as a writer for the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project. He is a member of the reorganized Quincy Bicycle Club and has logged more than 10,000 miles on bicycles in his life.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org.

