QUINCY — With thousands of Union troops mustered at the start of the Civil War, federal officials negotiated contracts and prices with manufacturers for needed supplies including guns.
Illinois Quartermaster General John Wood, the founder and first settler of Quincy and the state’s 12th governor, decided he didn’t have time to waste to equip the state’s troops.
“He got in touch with Colt directly, demanded arms for Illinois volunteers and set the price. Colt agreed to the terms of his price and sent him 500 of the nicest revolvers they had — the model 1861 Navy,” said Will Sullivan, a Carthage auctioneer specializing in firearms and military assets.
One of those guns, on display Friday night at Sullivan’s invitation-only event at Quincy Country Club, goes up for auction Sept. 23 online at willsullivanauction.com.
The guns arrived Aug. 23, 1861, and Wood immediately issued them to volunteer troops, likely many in the 8th Illinois Cavalry along with the 2nd Illinois Cavalry and the 13th. The 8th served the duration of the war, was the only Illinois cavalry regiment to serve the entire war in the Army of the Potomac and its Lt. Marcellus Jones fired what is regarded as the first shot of the Battle of Gettysburg.
“The cavalry did most of their fighting with sidearms, and the Colt was a very reliable pistol at that time,” said Tim Jacobs, commander of the Tri-State Civil War Roundtable, who turned out to see the gun. “They were getting brand-new and top-of-the-line equipment, and also it was much more reliable than some of the prior weapons. Because they had to travel light, they couldn’t carry a big rifle.”
The troops may have liked the guns, but the adjutant general and other federal officials didn’t know anything about the order until the bill arrived – and they weren’t happy.
The 1861 Navy was Colt’s newest model, with a revolutionary for its time rounded design and a price tag to match. The U.S. Army was known to have bought only 2,350 of the Model 1861, Sullivan said, delivered in 1862 and reserved for high-ranking officers, with the lower-cost Colt Model 1851 the standard-issue firearm.
“What we have here is a piece of history that’s been forgotten,” Sullivan said.
The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County displayed five rarely-seen guns owned by John Wood including a pair of “Mississippi Pocket” rifles.
Two pistols, both 1851 Colt Navys, “were presented to John Wood along with a saddle and a horse,” HSQAC Immediate Past President Jack Freiburg said. “They are definitely collector’s pieces, not only collectible in themselves but with the provenance.”
The 1864 gift from the city and its residents came as Wood organized the 137th Infantry Illinois Volunteers and left for Memphis, Tenn., to serve 100 days in the Civil War.
The earlier story of Wood ordering the 1861s “has been lost in time,” Sullivan said.
“There’s no doubt it’s cool,” Freiburg said.
The story is what captured Sullivan’s interest when he first encountered the gun some four months ago as part of an estate from Kansas City, Mo.
An authentication letter from Colt lists the Model 1861 Navy Revolver with serial number 707 and a blue/brass finish sold to the United States government as part of a 500-gun shipment on Aug. 23, 1861 to General John Wood, Quartermaster General, Springfield Ill.
The 500 martially inspected revolvers were among the very first to leave the Colt factory, and all are believed to bear a 3–digit serial number. The government-issued Model 1861 Navy already is the second most collectible firearm for Civil War collectors, right behind the Colt Walker, and depending on condition can fetch from $7,000 to $50,000.
Collectors aren’t familiar with the “John Wood” revolvers, or with Wood, but Sullivan expects that to change. “It really puts John Wood back on the map,” he said.
Wood was named one of five delegates to the Washington peace convention in February 1861 and was appointed that same year as quartermaster general of Illinois before serving as a colonel in the 137th Illinois volunteers.
“This was a way for him to show he could do stuff, be relevant, be utilized and get his boys nice guns,” Sullivan said. “He’s going to be mentioned in some books because of these revolvers, which is very cool for us locally, and once Colt collectors start reading that, everybody will want a three-digit serial number John Wood gun.”
