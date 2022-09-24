‘Survivors’ of Quincy’s Lincoln-Douglas Debate share memories

John Wood’s son Daniel (1829-1922) standing in Woodland Cemetery at the grave of his son Harry in 1916.

 Submitted Photo

Local historians have called Wednesday, Oct. 13, 1858, Quincy’s greatest day. On that day, two immigrant Illinoisans squared off for a three-hour debate to determine the state’s next U.S. Senator. Stephen A. Douglas, who had lived at Third and York and whom Quincy area voters elected to Congress in 1843, had held the senate seat since March 1847. Douglas retained his seat, but the seven debates—the one in Quincy was the sixth—won for Lincoln the attention of the nation and the presidency in 1860.

Nearly 250 “survivors,” as Quincy newspapers in 1908 called them, of the 1858 Quincy debate responded to invitations Edmond Browne’s committee of the Lincoln-Douglas Semi-Centennial Society sent.

Reg Ankrom is a member of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. He is a local historian, author of a prize-winning two-volume biography of U.S. Senator Stephen A. Douglas, and a frequent speaker on Douglas, Abraham Lincoln, and antebellum America.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."

