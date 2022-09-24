‘Survivors’ of Quincy’s Lincoln-Douglas Debate share memories

Local historians have called Wednesday, Oct. 13, 1858, Quincy’s greatest day. On that day, two immigrant Illinoisans squared off for a three-hour debate to determine the state’s next U.S. Senator. Stephen A. Douglas, who had lived at Third and York and whom Quincy area voters elected to Congress in 1843, had held the senate seat since March 1847. Douglas retained his seat, but the seven debates—the one in Quincy was the sixth—won for Lincoln the attention of the nation and the presidency in 1860.
Nearly 250 “survivors,” as Quincy newspapers in 1908 called them, of the 1858 Quincy debate responded to invitations Edmond Browne’s committee of the Lincoln-Douglas Semi-Centennial Society sent.
The Herald Whig ran a list of names and communities of 224 persons who had gathered in Quincy for the celebration of the debate’s 50th anniversary. Among them were Margaret Jaquess Castle of St. Paul, Minn., daughter of James Jaquess, a Quincy minister who became the first president of MacMurray College in Jacksonville. Jaquess served Lincoln as a special agent to the South during the Civil War. Castle accompanied her husband, Henry Castle, a Quincy native who was a speaker at the celebration.
Other “survivors” came from as far as California, Oregon, and Washington. There were a few from Kansas, which Douglas’s Kansas-Nebraska Act had organized as territories in 1854. Lincoln said it was that bill which roused him back into politics. The bill repealed a section of the Compromise of 1820, which had limited slavery to an area below Missouri’s southern border. In its place, Douglas substituted his principle of “popular sovereignty,” which allowed Kansans to vote whether the territory would be free or slave. California in 1850 demonstrated Douglas’s belief that given the choice, voters would not choose slavery.
The Daily Whig printed a front-page photo of some 200 men and women in Washington Park who had attended the 1858 debate. The assembly of the spectators was friendly, but they entered a lively discussion about where the speakers’ platform was.
“It was just over there,” said L. M. Dort of Quincy, pointing to a spot a few feet north and west of the John Wood statue. Dedicated on July 4, 1883, Quincy sculptor Cornelius Volk’s John Wood statue faced west from its place in the square on 5th Street. It would be moved to the west side of Washington Park on Oct. 13, 1936, for the installation of the Lorado Taft bas relief Lincoln-Douglas Debate monument. The Wood statue was moved again in 2001 to the southwest corner of 5th and Maine Streets where today it welcomes visitors from the west.
H.E. Selby of Golden claimed to know the exact location of the stand. He said he and some other boys snuck up so close to the stand they could have touched Lincoln and Douglas with a short stick. “I remember well how Lincoln would rise upon his toes when he talked,” Selby told his listeners. “Then I remember Douglas saying in an undertone, ‘How long, oh Lord? Oh how long?”
Henry Meisser said he knew precisely where the platform was. “I ought to know,” he said. “I furnished the lumber and helped build the stand. It was just to the north of where we are now standing. It was just to the north a few feet of the center walk of the park. I agree with Mr. Dort as to the location.” Meisser’s work failed before the debate began. Three women were treated for injuries when they tumbled through a rail of the platform that gave way a half hour before the debate began at 2:30 p.m.
M. Konantz, a descendant of one of Quincy’s early settlers, thought that some speakers had been confused because a second debate occurred there in 1860: “In 1858 the stand was further south than in 1860.” Konantz put the location at a granite boulder, which had been placed to memorialize the location at which the crowd was assembled.
One debate alumnus, J.K. Wilcox, was a 15-year-old when he witnessed the Quincy debate. He said he well remembered the stand was between two elm trees. It was the same location Dort and several others identified, although the two trees were linden trees. Some Quincy residents have chips that were taken from one of the trees, called “the Lincoln tree,” when it was taken down later in the 20th century. “I was on the courthouse steps at the time,” Wilcox remembered. “The courthouse was over there to the east of the park.” Recalling that “some of you fellows” had his best girl while he watched for the debaters to arrive, he was asked what became of her. “She afterwards became my wife,” he said.
One of those trees, Harry Conn of Quincy told a reporter for the Daily Herald, was where he perched as an 18-year-old to watch the debate. He did not remember where the stand was. And Joseph A. Beckett and his wife, who were in from Camp Point for the celebration, told the reporter he had “a vivid recollection of the appearance of Lincoln and Douglas.” But he refused “to engage in the controversy as to where the stand was located.”
Daniel Wood, eldest son of Quincy founder and Illinois Governor John Wood, described the location of the platform from which Lincoln and Douglas spoke by his own survey. “The stand was farther south, about 100 feet from the east line of the square and about 100 feet north of the new bank annex,” Wood said. “I am just as satisfied in my knowledge as the sun shines.”
Toward the end of the hour, J.B. Murphy moved that those present who had seen the debate place themselves on the spot at which they remembered the platform. The majority put themselves 40 feet north and west of the John Wood statue, about 125 feet from the east boundary and 200 feet from the north boundary of Washington Park.
Reg Ankrom is a member of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. He is a local historian, author of a prize-winning two-volume biography of U.S. Senator Stephen A. Douglas, and a frequent speaker on Douglas, Abraham Lincoln, and antebellum America.
The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."
