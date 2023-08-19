Games featuring bats and balls have been a part of the American story almost from the beginning of our country and they have been a part of Quincy’s story since 1866. That is the year the April 26, 1923, Quincy Daily Herald identified as the summer the first baseball game was played in the city. The 1923 article titled, “The Old Reporter Lights His Pipe” quoted an even earlier article written by W. A. Richardson in the City Directory about the first baseball game played in Quincy.

In the 1840s and 1850s the modern incarnation of baseball spread across the country, with the rules from the northern states of New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts governing most contests. By the time the Civil War broke out in April 1861, the game of baseball had become a nationally known sport, and it was common to see soldiers arrayed in an open field playing the game in army camps throughout the conflict. It was more common to see the game played by the Union soldiers. They in turn introduced the game to southern and western troops. Veterans played the sport after the war ended in 1865, helping to heal the divisions in the country.

Rob Mellon is currently the executive director of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County and an U.S. Army Reserve Officer serving as an instructor with the University of Missouri ROTC program. He has served 27 years in the United States Army. He is on the Board of Directors of the Ulysses S. Grant Tail Association.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org.

