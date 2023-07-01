The Fourth of July, otherwise known as Independence Day, has been a federal holiday since 1870. The day commemorates the formal adoption of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776. Philadelphia held the first celebration one year later in 1777.

Celebrations were common after the Revolutionary War but did not become widespread until after the War of 1812. Coincidentally both John Adams, the second President of the United States, and Thomas Jefferson the third President died on July 4, 1826.

Arlis Dittmer is a retired health science librarian and former president of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. During her years with Blessing Health System, she became interested in medical and nursing history—both topics frequently overlooked in history.

