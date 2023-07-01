The Fourth of July, otherwise known as Independence Day, has been a federal holiday since 1870. The day commemorates the formal adoption of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776. Philadelphia held the first celebration one year later in 1777.
Celebrations were common after the Revolutionary War but did not become widespread until after the War of 1812. Coincidentally both John Adams, the second President of the United States, and Thomas Jefferson the third President died on July 4, 1826.
Early celebrations included the firing of canons, speeches, and the reading of the Declaration of Independence. Celebrations varied by community, but fireworks were used almost from the beginning of independence.
Rufus Brown, an early settler of Pike and Adams County travelled to Illinois with William Ross and their wives in 1820. He and Ross bought land in Pike County which became the town of Atlas. He received a license from the County Commissioners to open a tavern in his house. The tavern was a community gathering place where according to “The History of Pike County,” the first July 4 celebration in Pike County was held in 1823. The history quotes a letter written by Col. William Ross to a friend in the East. There was an oration by Nicholas Hanson of Albany, New York and the Declaration of Independence was read to an audience of 50 people, “who afterward partook of an excellent dinner prepared by Rufus Brown at his tavern. The audience marched in procession after dinner. A jolly good time was had drinking toasts, etc.”
July 4, 1833, was a sad day in Quincy when a cholera epidemic was first noted. Within 10 days, a fourth of the population of the city was dead.
A Columbus, correspondent to the July 18, 1840 Quincy Whig, wrote about their celebration in 1840 where the school children marched to the Presbyterian Church and performed patriotic songs and poems. The Declaration of Independence was read followed by an address by F. Collins, Esq. “where the principle incidents of history of our beloved country was brought to view in a manner particularly adapted to the occasion.” A procession formed who marched through the streets of Columbus to the mansion of A. Touzalin where a picnic dinner was served to 200.
The June 24, 1858, Daily Quincy Herald announced the plans for the upcoming celebration to include the fireman’s torchlight parade at night and North’s Great American Circus during the day, including the Calliope, “the great monster musical steam wagon… to complete the general jollification.”
During the Civil War, July 1863 stands out as a momentous month. The battle of Gettysburg had been fought the first three days of July and Vicksburg surrendered to Union forces on July 4, 1863. That victory opened up the Mississippi River to both war related and commercial traffic.
News in those days took some time in reaching the citizens of Quincy and they may not have known about the battle or the victory. Planning for a Fourth of July celebration that year was in the works for Washington Park and Alstyne’s Prairie, just west of 12th and Broadway Streets. A 170-foot flag pole stood in the park and a speakers stand was erected. Local businesses sold flags and fireworks. The postmaster Abraham Jonas, a personal friend of President Abraham Lincoln, closed the post office at 10:30 am on the fourth.
That year there was a long procession of dignitaries, military units, bands, and ordinary people. Reaching Washington Park, the Declaration of Independence was read and the Battle Cry of Freedom, a patriotic song for the cause of the Union, was sung. Orville Browning, another close Lincoln friend, and former U.S. senator gave a lengthy oration. The celebrations lasted all day, and, in the evening, fireworks were set off in Alstyne’s Prairie.
During the centennial year, 1876, major celebrations were held throughout the country. The most famous one was the Centennial International Exhibition, held in Philadelphia, which ran for seven months and commemorated the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It was the first international exposition to be held in the United States.
The June 24, 1876, Daily Quincy Herald, reported that Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman, as Commander in Chief of the Army, ordered that all military camps and posts observe the Fourth with a 13-gun salute at dawn and at dusk. The order stated that the military, “at their discretion participate with their commands in any civil or military ceremonies taking place in the vicinity of their posts to which they may be invited.”
Locally, the June 29 Quincy Weekly Whig stated, “the preparations which the several Fourth of July Committees are making for suitably celebrating the Centennial Anniversary in this city, are being carried forward with commendable energy… .” They went on mentioning “combustible towns and cities” and said, “All cities and towns should take the necessary precautions against being burnt up this year.” Explaining that warning , the editorial said, “there is danger that our youth fired with patriotic enthusiasm on the Centennial Fourth, will be impelled to fire off an unusual quantity of gunpowder in one form or another, to the peril of property.” They went on to call this a “suggestible warning” to the city of Quincy.
Although fearing rain in Quincy, the Centennial year had many planned local events for the Fourth. They were dutifully reported by the June 29 Daily Quincy Herald, telling readers that the Hannibal & St. Joseph Railroad will sell excursion tickets, the Southside Turners plan an evening dance, and the St. Francis Building Society will lay their cornerstone and have a picnic at Highland Park.
The June 28 Daily Quincy Herald wrote, “It is settled that fourth of July procession in this city will surpass any parade ever witnessed in Quincy. All societies including the religious organizations… and three military companies will take part and make an imposing display.”
