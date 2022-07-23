The first Quincy city physicians

In 1873, Dr. Samuel A. Amery listed his activities for the city council and then resigned his position as city physician. 

 Photo taken from The Rise and Fall of Disease in Illinois, Vol. II, published in 1927.

Dr. Baker was the first doctor to arrive in the Quincy area 1824. He did not stay long. At that time, there were less than 100 settlers in a range of 30 miles. Various other physicians came and went in what was known as Bluffs, renamed Quincy in 1825.

Dr. Joseph N. Ralston arrived in 1832 and with Dr. Samuel W. Rogers, helped Quincy survive the cholera epidemic in 1833. As the community began to grow, the city council decided they needed a city physician to care for the newcomers and the indigent. As a river town, people arrived with every riverboat. Around 1,200 riverboats were on the Mississippi by the 1830s with thousands more to come.

Arlis Dittmer is a retired health science librarian and current president of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. During her years with Blessing Health System, she became interested in medical and nursing history — both topics frequently overlooked in history.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org.

