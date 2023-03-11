The Forgotten Story of Ben and Emma Kuhlman—Part Two

This is a newspaper photo of Emma, Carola, Lawrence, Richie, Emily, and Helen sitting, sometime in 1917.

 Photo courtesy of Susie O'Quinn

After Ben Kuhlman was buried on July 28,1917, the firefighters’ pension fund provided his widow $85 a month—$45 for her and  $8 for each of her five children. In October, Emma’s pension was reduced due to an Illinois law which stated that a beneficiary of a deceased fireman was entitled to half his salary. This provided her with a new monthly pension of $38.10. She still received $8 per child, but only until they reached the age of 16. Her pension never increased.

The memories of that horrifying week in July stayed with her: hearing the news of the accident; rushing to St. Mary’s; seeing her burned husband on a hospital bed; comforting her crying children; hearing the last rites; choosing a casket; her husband lowered into the ground. Each moment hit home hard, leaving a devastating impact. There were those sleepless nights where the images of her husband’s death replayed in her mind accompanied by unanswerable questions: Why did it have to happen? If only the fire truck had arrived thirty seconds later. Every time she heard a fire bell she thought of Ben. 

The author, Greg Kreinberg, wishes to thank Ben and Emma’s grandchildren Mary White, Jim Koch, and Cindy Anders, and great granddaughter Susie O’Quinn for their archival and anecdotal contributions to this article. He also is indebted to Assistant Chief Alan Munger and Julie Beebe of the Quincy Fire Department for their assistance.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org.

