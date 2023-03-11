The Forgotten Story of Ben and Emma Kuhlman—Part Two

After Ben Kuhlman was buried on July 28,1917, the firefighters’ pension fund provided his widow $85 a month—$45 for her and $8 for each of her five children. In October, Emma’s pension was reduced due to an Illinois law which stated that a beneficiary of a deceased fireman was entitled to half his salary. This provided her with a new monthly pension of $38.10. She still received $8 per child, but only until they reached the age of 16. Her pension never increased.
The memories of that horrifying week in July stayed with her: hearing the news of the accident; rushing to St. Mary’s; seeing her burned husband on a hospital bed; comforting her crying children; hearing the last rites; choosing a casket; her husband lowered into the ground. Each moment hit home hard, leaving a devastating impact. There were those sleepless nights where the images of her husband’s death replayed in her mind accompanied by unanswerable questions: Why did it have to happen? If only the fire truck had arrived thirty seconds later. Every time she heard a fire bell she thought of Ben.
In the days following that week of tragedy, Emma was immersed in family birthdays and anniversaries, roughly one celebration every week for the rest of the year. Indeed, the very same Saturday, July 28, that Ben Kuhlman was buried had been planned as a birthday celebration for brother-in-law Bill Kreinberg, who had married Em’s sister Rose. In a span of just 37 days from Ben’s death on July 25 to the end of August, there were six birthdays and two wedding anniversaries in Emma’s extended family. Three Kosyan sisters had birthdays in this span: Clara, Emma herself, and Rose. Emma’s birthday was just ten days after her husband’s funeral. Four of the five Kuhlman kids had their 1917 birthdays in the months following their father’s death.
Emma didn’t really feel like celebrating, but she had to be strong, for herself and her family. She drew strength from her own mother’s experience. Emma was five when her father died, leaving Christina Anna Twiehaus Kosyan to raise six children by herself. Emma, at 31, became widowed about the same age her mother (34 in 1891) lost husband Anton.
Emma’s mother provided help for her widowed daughter, living less than five blocks away. Her in-laws half a block west on Chestnut also pitched in. Emma’s family stayed close, emotionally and geographically. Throughout the rest of her life, Emma Kosyan Kuhlman had various relatives within walking distance. At one time, all four Kosyan sisters lived within four blocks of each other. Lillian and her husband Carl Lamb lived right behind Emma. Two of Ben’s brothers were less than two blocks away. Three of her children lived most of their lives with her, and the two who married stayed within five blocks.
Emma carried on, finding strength in her family and her faith. She made sure the kids said their prayers and never missed Mass on Sundays, and despite the decrease in the family income, Emma always managed to contribute to the church basket, even if it was only a quarter. She also stayed active in her parish, helping plan and host bake sales and PTA parties. She was able to keep the kids in St. John’s School, taking in ironing to supplement her pension. She frequently stood on pillows while she worked to soothe her aching feet. Her two oldest children took jobs while still in grade school.
Despite her small pension and the extra work of being a single parent, Emma never complained about her situation. She didn’t ask for sympathy or charity. In many respects, Emma Kuhlman was the epitome of the stereotyped Midwestern woman—long-suffering, God-fearing, self-sacrificing, and family-devoted. She was determined to move on and to give the children a normal childhood. Christmas Day for the kids might mean one piece of candy and an orange. They grew up happy and years later would recall fond memories of childhood. There were always cousins nearby to play with, and Grandpa John Kuhlman down the corner made sure the kids had fireworks for the Fourth of July.
She received help from outside the family also. A grocer named Schnitzker one block up on 12th and Lind helped a lot, letting the family have food, taking payment whenever Emma came up with the money. He even gave Carola a job in his store after her father died. Years later, Rose and Bill’s son, Raymond Kreinberg, moved his own grocery business into the old Schnitzker building. He or his teenage sons could quickly deliver to “Aunt Emma’s” whatever she needed.
Emma experienced other blessings after the tragic loss of her husband. Sisters Rose and Clara would each have one more child, Lillian would have five, giving Emma seven additional nephews or nieces and adding to the list of almost-weekly life celebrations for her and her family. Son Lawrence married in 1938 and daughter Emily in 1940, the year her first grandchild was born. April 1, 1941 was a date that brought well-wishers and congratulatory phone calls to the Kuhlman home: Lawrence, better known as Bus from Buster, was elected City Treasurer. Four years later he was elected City Clerk, a position he held for twenty-eight years.
Relatives could depend on Emma to watch their children as the need arose. Over five decades she babysat nieces, nephews, grandchildren, continuing into the 1960s with her great-grand nieces and great-grand nephews. She filled all youngsters in her care with the wonders of life. Grandson Jim recalls her as “a great storyteller. We would listen to her for hours!” Granddaughter Cindy remembers her grandma gave “the best hugs. It was like being enveloped in a soft bear hug.”
Emma Kuhlman lived forty-six years without her husband. She never moved from the house in which her husband said his last goodbye, and she never gave up. She lived through the deaths of four more Quincy firefighters, as well as two of her own children. Emma’s granddaughter Cindy still wears the wedding ring that Ben put on Emma’s finger in 1906. Jim still has the clock his grandparents received for a gift that day. Great-granddaughter Susie keeps their wedding picture in a safe place not far from the family genealogy. They haven’t forgotten the story of Ben and Emma Kuhlman.
The author, Greg Kreinberg, wishes to thank Ben and Emma's grandchildren Mary White, Jim Koch, and Cindy Anders, and great granddaughter Susie O'Quinn for their archival and anecdotal contributions to this article.
