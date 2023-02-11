The forgotten story of Ben and Emma Kuhlman

1906 wedding photo of Ben and Emma Kuhlman. 

 Courtesy of Susie O’Quinn

She probably heard the explosion that killed her husband. It happened on July 23, 1917, near 12th and Broadway. Six blocks to the north at 1220 Chestnut, Emma Kuhlman was housekeeping that Monday afternoon and watching the couples’ five children. The kids were eagerly anticipating Children’s Day, a day-long carnival sponsored by the Daily Herald featuring free ice cream and soda, rides, a swimming pool and fireworks. It was three days away. In a few hours, the Kuhlman kids planned to race to the corner to greet their father as he stepped off the trolley after finishing another shift with Company #6 of the Quincy Fire Department.

Bernard “Ben” Kuhlman and Emma Kosyan were born in Quincy within five years and five blocks of each other. Both were from large families. Ben had four siblings: Emma, five. Both families were members of St. John’s parish, and both were attendees at unrelated weddings on consecutive days in 1905: Ben was best man at a friend’s wedding on June 6. The next day, Emma was bridesmaid at her sister Rose’s wedding. In September of the following year, Ben and Emma married. The groom worked as a molder at the Gem City foundry for the next nine years while the couple’s five children were born.

The author, Greg Kreinberg, wishes to thank Ben and Emma’s grandchildren Mary White, Jim Koch, and Cindy Anders, and great granddaughter Susie O’Quinn for their archival and anecdotal contributions to this article. He also is indebted to Assistant Chief Alan Munger and Julie Beebe of the Quincy Fire Department for their assistance.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."

