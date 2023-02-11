The forgotten story of Ben and Emma Kuhlman

She probably heard the explosion that killed her husband. It happened on July 23, 1917, near 12th and Broadway. Six blocks to the north at 1220 Chestnut, Emma Kuhlman was housekeeping that Monday afternoon and watching the couples’ five children. The kids were eagerly anticipating Children’s Day, a day-long carnival sponsored by the Daily Herald featuring free ice cream and soda, rides, a swimming pool and fireworks. It was three days away. In a few hours, the Kuhlman kids planned to race to the corner to greet their father as he stepped off the trolley after finishing another shift with Company #6 of the Quincy Fire Department.
Bernard “Ben” Kuhlman and Emma Kosyan were born in Quincy within five years and five blocks of each other. Both were from large families. Ben had four siblings: Emma, five. Both families were members of St. John’s parish, and both were attendees at unrelated weddings on consecutive days in 1905: Ben was best man at a friend’s wedding on June 6. The next day, Emma was bridesmaid at her sister Rose’s wedding. In September of the following year, Ben and Emma married. The groom worked as a molder at the Gem City foundry for the next nine years while the couple’s five children were born.
In 1915, Ben became a fireman, working as an assistant driver for Company #6 at 17th and Broadway. He had dreamed of this job since boyhood, and the Kuhlman’s were enjoying family life, evident to the neighbors used to seeing Ben sitting on the porch singing to his children while Emma ironed their clothes, and to the St. John’s parishioners seeing the entire family at Mass. His fellow firemen looked forward to those non-school days when Ben’s three daughters arrived with the lunches Emma had made for the men and the Kuhlman boys brought the beer. That all ended in the summer of 1917.
Shortly after 2 p.m. July 23, a call came in to Kuhlman’s station about a car fire five blocks away. With the fire bell ringing, Ben and three others rode to the scene. On arrival, Kuhlman headed toward the blaze with an extinguisher. When less than 10 feet away, the tank exploded, spewing burning gasoline on his face and upper body, burning away much of his uniform. He staggered against a nearby drug store whereupon his crewmates rushed to roll him on the ground to smother his burning skin. He was taken into the store where damp clothes and ointments were applied. He was taken to St. Mary Hospital.
Kuhlman’s family soon arrived and were told by the doctor that one-third of his bandaged body was severely burned. Transfusions were given to replace lost blood, and sedatives and painkillers given to keep him still. His oldest daughter, Carola, 10 years old at the time, would always remember seeing her father leave for the station that morning, smiling, looking big and strong, reminding her and her siblings to be good, help their mother with chores, and they would get to go to the children’s festival at Highland Park that Thursday. Now he lay in a hospital, almost helpless, his face burned and swollen, his labored breathing making sounds she had never heard him make. Was it really her father?
The prognosis was dire. The staff at St. Mary arranged for the family to stay overnight. That evening’s Quincy Daily Herald reported the 36-year-old fireman was in “horrible agony…and it is doubtful if he can recover.” Ben had suffered such severe skin burns and tissue damage that there was not much the doctors at the time could do, even to relieve the pain. His condition worsened overnight. The next day’s Whig reported that Kuhlman was in a “comatose state” and there was “little hope…If he inhaled flame, he will undoubtedly die before the day is over.” His family was present at the end. Last rites were administered, and his heart stopped beating two days after the accident.
Bernard H. Kuhlman became the second city firefighter to lose his life on duty, Perry Hunsaker being the first 22 years earlier. Kuhlman’s distraught widow and parents spent Thursday making funeral arrangements while the kids gave up any hope of having fun at the carnival, mourning their father instead. The funeral Saturday morning was “one of the largest ever held in the city.” Mayor John Thompson and the city’s aldermen attended and “every department of the city was represented. A delegation of firemen, led by Chief Marriott and First and Second Assistants Yates and Heffern” along with “the entire night force of the police department, city detectives…a delegation of the Molders’ Union.” Firemen, police officers, St. John’s parishioners, neighbors, the children’s teachers, and “citizens from all parts of the city came to pay their respects to the dead fireman," according to the Quincy Daily Journal, July 28, 1917. Bells at all eight fire stations in town sounded during the ceremony to mourn the city’s fallen servant. The No. 6 motor engine from which Kuhlman performed his last duty was also in the procession, with Ben’s helmet on the passenger seat, draped as a tribute to him and also to cover the burn marks incurred at Monday’s explosion.
The procession ended at Calvary Cemetery. The 31-year-old Emma, a widowed mother of five said goodbye to her husband of almost 12 years. Following the final prayer, Ben’s casket was lowered into the ground. With a moan, Emma stepped toward the grave as if to join her husband. She was restrained and comforted by relatives, who led her away. A long road of grieving, depression, wondering why, as well as support from family and friends lay ahead for Emma.
Kuhlman’s headstone in the St. Peter’s section of the cemetery would have a firefighter’s helmet and two crosses engraved on the top along with the inscription, “Injured while on duty.” The final sentence of the Journal’s July 28th funeral report serves as a fitting tribute: “The last alarm had been sounded and Ben Kuhlman, kind father and husband, good citizen and brave fireman, had answered it well.”
The author, Greg Kreinberg, wishes to thank Ben and Emma’s grandchildren Mary White, Jim Koch, and Cindy Anders, and great granddaughter Susie O’Quinn for their archival and anecdotal contributions to this article. He also is indebted to Assistant Chief Alan Munger and Julie Beebe of the Quincy Fire Department for their assistance.
