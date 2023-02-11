The forgotten story of Ben and Emma Kuhlman

The author, Greg Kreinberg, wishes to thank Ben and Emma’s grandchildren Mary White, Jim Koch, and Cindy Anders, and great granddaughter Susie O’Quinn for their archival and anecdotal contributions to this article. He also is indebted to Assistant Chief Alan Munger and Julie Beebe of the Quincy Fire Department for their assistance.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."