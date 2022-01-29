Old photos sometimes bring back memories, and sometimes fill in gaps in family history, but sometimes they raise questions no one may have asked before. That was the case with an old sepia photo of two teenaged girls with fashionably stern expressions and long hair worn coiled atop their heads, appearing to be trying to look more grown up than they were.
The girl on the left was Olive “Dollie” Johnson, the only surviving child of farmer and entrepreneur Charles Salem “Sale” Johnson. Sale’s father, Cyrene, and his family had migrated from Zanesville, Ohio, to a farm near what is now the town of Timewell on State Route 24 near Clayton, between Camp Point and Mount Sterling. Cyrene soon bought and settled land a few miles south that spanned the line between McGee Township in Adams County and Buckhorn Township in Brown County. The family’s first cabin there was on the Adams County side, but in 1853 they moved to the Brown County side of the property, where their twelve children grew up.
Cyrene’s son,”Sale” Johnson married Elphina Mayfield (also called Pheny, Phena, and Pheney in records and always “Pheny” in recollections) in September 1877. He became a well-known businessman, inventor, and political personality in Eastern Adams County and Western Brown County. He farmed grain crops, was listed as the only sheep farmer in the county, owned and operated a store that hosted the first Siloam post office, and owned and operated the Forest Hotel in the community of Siloam, an internationally known tourist destination in the era of mineral springs resorts. Olive, always called “Dollie,” was born to Sale and Pheny in 1884. Her doting parents had photographs taken of her from early childhood until after her marriage. Many survive.
One charming photo was of Dollie and a friend. On the back was written, “Olive Johnson Mayfield, Evva Harelson.” Although photos of her at various stages of her life and records of Dollie’s service as postmaster existed, no records of any Evva Harelson could be found.
A record was found, however, that one of Cyrene Johnson’s grandsons, Ambrose Putnam Johnson, had married Clara Haerleston. That Clara was therefore connected to Siloam, but were “Evva” and “Clara” and “Harelson” and “Haerleston” connected to each other? It was common in the 1800s for written records to have names spelled in several different ways and for people to prefer to be known by their middle names or nicknames that were similar to their given names. Was Clara Etta known by her middle name or even a nickname of her middle name? Was she Clara Etta Harelson?
Yes! An online search using all the first and last names as keywords produced records for Clara Etta Harelson. The “Evva” on the back of the old picture almost certainly had to be “Etta.”
Records showed that Clara Etta Harelson was born in Adams County on Dec. 7, 1881, and died Aug. 12, 1959, in Randolph County, Mo. The photo had to have been taken in the 1890s when Clara Etta and Dollie were teenagers. Dollie lived in Siloam the rest of her life and was laid to rest there in the Harwood Cemetery at what is now the entrance to Siloam Springs State Park.
But what happened to Dollie’s friend? Even if Evva Harelson was Clara Etta Harelson Johnson, there was another mystery: There are two graves in the Siloam area with Clara’s name on the headstones.
A beautiful marker in the Benville Cemetery, southeast of Siloam Springs State Park in Brown County, has the name JOHNSON on the top. On the front is inscribed: AMBROSE, May 10, 1882-July 22, 1909, and CLARA E. HIS WIFE, Dec. 7, 1881. That is definitely Clara Etta Harelson Johnson. But the space for her date of death is still blank!
Clara and Ambrose had been married only about 10 years and had three young children, Hazel, LeRoy, and Lula by 1909, the year Ambrose died at the age of 27. Clara may have had the gravestone cut at that time and left space for the only needed data that was still unknown: the future date of her own death.
Sometime after that, however, Clara married Grover Cleveland Lierly. Like the Johnsons, the Lierlys were an early Siloam family. Clara and Grover moved to Randolph County, Mo., where they remained the rest of their lives. Grover died in 1950 less than a month before his 65th birthday and was brought back to the Siloam area for burial in the Southside Cemetery in Clayton. His gravestone simply says GROVER LIERLY, 1885-1950. Next to it is a similar stone engraved CLARA E. LIERLY 1881-1959.
Clara Etta Harelson, later Clara Johnson and then Clara E. Lierly was the girl on the right in the photo. Did she, like Dollie and many other people in that era, use a middle name or nickname instead of her given name? Is that why her middle initial was included on her tombstone, but her husband’s was not? Was the E the initial for the name she used most often? Was she called “Evva,” as handwritten on the back of the photo, or was that was simply a misspelling of Etta? Was it pronounced, “Etty," or “Evie” ending with the y sound, as so many other women's names of that time were that ended with an a? One answer just leads to more questions.
Clara Etta was laid to rest beside Grover Lierly, the husband with whom she had spent most of her life. Clara’s first husband, Ambrose Johnson, was Dollie’s distant cousin: they were both grandchildren of Cyrene and Harriet Johnson. For a few short years when they were young married women, the girls who were friends in the photo had been very distant cousins by marriage, too.
