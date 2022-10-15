The history of Quinsippi Island

The sign for the park which sat on the east side of the bay in All America Park. 

 Courtesy of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County

Quinsippi Island, originally called Towhead Island, separates Quincy Bay from the Mississippi River. In the early 19th century, it was used for training during the War of 1812. Later logs were floated down the river to sawmills on the east side of Quincy Bay. In the winter ice was harvested from the bay. The island, which once was used and owned by the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad as part of their bridge system to cross the river, was given to the city in the 1960s. Today it is a 130-acre park managed by the Quincy Park District.

The first railroad bridge in Quincy was constructed by the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad in 1868. Trains to and from Missouri to Quincy ran on a one lane railroad bridge, crossing the Mississippi River traveling onto the island, then across the Lower Swing Bay Bridge where it looped around, stopped at the station, and returned on the Upper Swing Bay Bridge. A new bridge with wagon lanes was built in 1899. It was also a drawbridge that allowed barges to pass but caused long delays for the trains. The third railroad bridge, no longer a drawbridge was built in 1960, bypassing the Island. The railroad then donated the island, the steam engine locomotive 3007 and the old upper bay bridge, no longer a swing bridge, to the city of Quincy. The large steam engine was deemed a tourist attraction and sat on the only remaining railroad track on the island.

Arlis Dittmer is a retired health science librarian and current president of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. During her years with Blessing Health System, she became interested in medical and nursing history—both topics frequently overlooked in history.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."

