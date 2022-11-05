The history of Woodland Home

Born out of the 1850 cholera epidemic, Woodland Home has been functioning since 1853, carrying out its mission “ … to provide comfort, care and shelter to the homeless, the neglected, the orphaned, the abused.” The building known as Woodland Home, which Quanada currently occupies, has been at the corner of 27th and Maine Streets since 1893.

Before it became known as the Woodland Home, the Ladies Union Benevolent Society recognized the need for a home or orphanage at their first organizational meeting on Jan. 4, 1853, at the Congregational Church. Their purpose was to provide a home for the orphans and the friendless. They began operations in a private residence on the east side of 10th Street between Maine and Jersey streets. Within three years, the society raised funds to purchase Edwin Brown’s mansion at the northwest corner of Fifth and Washington streets to function as an orphanage. As the need arose and their mission expanded, the Board of Trustees began a building fund for the erection of a permanent home. Construction began in 1892 at 27th and Maine streets; 15 trustees and Quincy businesses supported the operation. Woodland Home was named for John Wood, one of the original trustees and one of the founders of Quincy. Other notable trustees included Sen. Orville Browning and Quincy co-founder Willard Keys. The final cost of the new home was $13,500, and the building took up one city block.

Nancy Benz, MA is the Assistant Curator of Collections and Exhibits at the Quincy Museum. A Hancock County native, Nancy has had a passion for history since a young age. She received her Bachelor’s in History with a concentration in gender studies from Quincy University in 2014 and her Master’s in American History with an emphasis in the Newcomb-Stillwell House, now the Quincy Museum public history from Western Illinois University in 2018.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org

