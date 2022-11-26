The interesting life of George Metz

William George Metz was born in 1848 to well to do parents in Quincy. He died in Quincy in 1937 and was buried in Woodland Cemetery in his family plot. Prior to his series of strokes in 1933 when he moved to St. Vincent Home, he live in the Newcomb Hotel. His means of support were his druggist father who invested in real estate and encouraged George to do the same. He got his first passport in 1873, studied in Germany, and traveled the world extensively. Citizens were interested in Metz and the local newspapers followed his exploits. They were mostly brief items such as, “’Lady Holland,’ Mr. George Metz’s fine sail boat has been refitted and will be launched today or tomorrow. Experts say that this is the fastest boat of its kind between St. Louis and St. Paul. It is a beauty, sure, and Mr. Metz has come to feel proud of it,” according to the May 20, 1887, Quincy Daily Journal. In a similar vein, “Mr. George Metz gave his very pretty poll parrot an airing yesterday, and the parrot seemed to enjoy it hugely. Polly is a smart and clever bird,” said the July 27, 1885, Quincy Daily Herald.
Unfortunately for Metz, a fire started in his building at 514 Maine Street in 1896. He lived in the apartment over the Moses Morris & Co. clothing store and the C. E. King insurance agency. Metz had to exit the building by a ladder and lost everything in his apartment which was reported to be “luxuriously furnished.” Metz lost his 14-year-old parrot and a new bicycle. His guest George Osgood was also rescued by ladder.
The May 9, 1896, Quincy Daily Herald reported that Metz was insured but that they did not cover the cost of the building or the apartment furnishings, many of which were irreplaceable objects collected on his travels. By June, a new building was planned which was expected to cost $12,000.
In 1897, the new building was rented to a wholesale millinery firm. 514 Maine Street was not Metz’s only property. He owned many around town but several on Sixth Street where he agreed to allow a new street car line to be built. In that same year, his mother died and though he had four other siblings, he was the executor of her will. His father had died 24 years earlier.
The comings and goings of George Metz continued to interest newspaper readers. The Sept. 28, 1898, Quincy Morning Whig wrote, “George Metz will leave to-day for an extended trip to Europe and Africa. He will sail from New York Saturday, and will go direct to Italy to see Vesuvius in eruption. He has been there before and made an extended exploration of the buried city of Pompei, or as much of it as has been dug out of the ashes with which the volcano covered it eighteen hundred years ago. From there Mr. Metz will go to Egypt and will be gone about a year.” When he returned to Quincy in 1899, he was interviewed by the Quincy Morning Whig on Sept. 1. The newspaper reported he did not go to Vesuvius but rather to the Azores and on to Algiers for the winter, traveling around northern Africa. He then traveled to Italy, southern France and on to Spain where he spent several months. He described the crowds at the bullfights like the boisterous crowds at a ball game, even though they witnessed the death of a toreador. He returned home through Paris.
Today, George Metz is best known in Quincy for building Villa Kathrine on the bluff of the Mississippi River. He came home from his latest trip with a grand idea and plans to build a Moorish residence based on some he had seen during his travels. He admired a castle he saw in Algiers and procured a set of structural plans. He met with the architect George Behrensmeyer who drew up plans for such a castle and let bids for the project in May 1900. It cost $7,000 to build, which is equivalent to almost a quarter million dollars today.
A Reporter for the Nov. 22, 1900, Quincy Daily Herald visited and described the house as nearly finished. Metz was quoted as saying the Villa was named for his mother, Katherine Kientzle Metz, although the newspaper printed her name and the Villa’s name as Catherine. Hundreds if not thousands of people watched its construction. There were tentative plans to open the grounds to the public if the public understood and would be respectful of private rights. Otherwise, the gates would be closed. The property was described as the most westerly piece of land in Illinois. The newspaper said, “ Everybody says it is unique—something to be seen in only one spot on earth, and that spot is Quincy, Illinois.” The reporter continued to describe the Villa as a “monument to the skill and taste of Architect Behrensmeyer who planned it, and to Mr. Metz who’s enterprise and love of the ornate and beautiful made it possible.”
At this point in his life, Metz was also locally famous for his dog, a Great Dane. His first dog died in a stable fire. His next Great Dane was named Bingo who at 212 pounds was thought to be the biggest dog in the country. Metz went everywhere with his dog. When the dog died in 1907, he was buried at the highest point of the Villa’s property with what was described as a “modest monument.”
Even after building his unusual home, where he lived for only a few years, Metz continued to travel, spending long periods of time in Hawaii, Florida, Cuba and California. The public eagerly followed his adventures in the newspapers. Unfortunately, Villa Kathrine had numerous owners in subsequent years and fell into disrepair. It was saved from demolition by the Quincy Park District in 1955 and restored by the Friends of the Castle, a group started in 1978.
Arlis Dittmer is a retired health science librarian and former president of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. During her years with Blessing Health System, she became interested in medical and nursing history—both topics frequently overlooked in history.
The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org.
