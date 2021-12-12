The Jesse Spencer Family Story: Eliza's story

Jesse Spencer, a Missouri slave, was manumitted at age 21 by his owner Dr. Ezra S. Ely, making him a free man of color. Jesse’s wife Eliza Jane, however, remained a slave, owned by the John Bush family of Marion County, Mo. In 1842, a daughter, Matilda, was born to the couple. However soon thereafter, as the financial stability of both Marion College, and Marion City continued to falter following the financial panic of 1837, both real and chattel property changed hands to satisfy outstanding personal debts. Eliza and her daughter were taken by Wm. Muldrow, also of Marion County, and one of the founders of Marion College north of Palmyra, “for debt.”
Acting to insure that his daughter would live a life of freedom, the newly freed Jesse, on Nov. 9, 1843, was able to purchase his daughter, Matilda. Although Jesse and Matilda, were now in effect free persons, Eliza Jane was not. She remained the property of the Bush family until 1846 when she was bought by James H. Patterson of West Ely, Mo.
Mr. Patterson was a son-in-law of Dr. Ely, the man who had given Jesse his freedom, and it seems likely that this purchase was an effort to protect the Spencer family from being separated by sale or trade. However, when the Patterson family “broke up” in 1848, Mrs. Spencer went back to the family of former owner, John Bush. Jesse and Eliza’s second daughter, Sarah and son Lewis — born two years after Sarah — also became the property of Bush. Jesse, although free, and most likely daughter Matilda, stayed in Marion County as a family, with Eliza Jane, Sarah and Lewis.
In 1852, Jesse was offered the chance to purchase the freedom of the rest of his family for $1,500. At this time, his first act was to assure his 11-year-old daughter’s freedom. When Jesse initially bought Matilda in 1843, she had legally become his property. Nearly 10 years later as he prepared to leave his family in Missouri for the west, Jesse Spencer, as a free black man, filed a Deed of Emancipation for his own daughter on on Feb. 14, 1852, at the Marion County Courthouse in Palmyra, Mo. Then, on March 26, 1852, he left for the gold fields of California to earn the $1,500 required to free the rest of his family.
Jesse’s departure left Eliza and her two small children enslaved persons of the John Bush family. This changed dramatically however, when on the night of Sunday, Oct. 26, 1856, Mrs. Spencer took Sarah, 7, and Lewis, 5, and began her escape to freedom.
Having been for a time owned by Ezra S. Ely family, who were so closely associated with Dr. Nelson and Marion College, Eliza fled first to the area of Marion City, hoping to meet friends there. When she did not find them, she procured a small boat and rowed herself and her children across the Mississippi to the Illinois shore.
The following story of her escape comes primarily from an article, which appeared in the Jan. 13, 1876, Quincy Whig. As recounted by the Whig, this account is nearly unprecedented in its detail; of persons and places, time spent at each stop along the journey, and some of the events as they transpired. However, the existence of nearly all these locations and individuals, and their association with the Underground Railroad system of western Illinois can also be confirmed by other sources.
After reaching the Illinois shore, Eliza and the children took refuge in the swampy river bottoms across from Marion County. There the small family remained stranded for three days. Part of this time, according to the Whig account, the fugitives hid in the hollow trunk and lower branches of a large sycamore tree.
Soon, however, their plight came to the attention of John K. Van Doorn, a Quincy saw mill and lumber business owner known in the area as one who readily and consistently helped escapees on their flights to freedom. Van Doorn sent a party of three like-minded local men to the South Bottoms, where they collected Eliza and her children, and by 2 a.m. on the third night of their flight, they had reached the safety of Mr. Van Doorn’s protection in Quincy.
From Quincy, Van Doorn took them to Mendon, where they stayed one week at the home of Mendon Congregational Church Deacon Jirah Platt. Deacon Platt took them to the area of Round Prairie in Hancock County, where they stayed briefly with Abraham or Isaac Pettijohn. Mr. Pettijohn then took them to the nearby home of Mr. Bartholomew, in Elmwood, where they spent the Sabbath. Next was Brimfield, and the home of the Hughetts, where they spent three days. Mr. Hughett took them to a man named Dobbins, near Wyandotte, who took them to William Wright, near Farmington, in Fulton County.
Wright took them to Dover, Bureau County where they had dinner with James Greeley near Princeton. Greeley was the brother of Horace Greeley, the famous New York newspaper editor and publisher. Next they were received by a Mr. Porter in Aurora. There, they stayed a week at the home of Mr. Baker, and Mrs. Spencer found temporary employment with a Mrs. Gunnison, before Baker took them on to the Chicago area.
After three more weeks, they were able to cross the Canadian border via Detroit, continuing on to Windsor, Canada, and then to London, Ontario. In London, Sarah and Lewis entered school, likely for the first time. Eliza Spencer and her children would remain in Canada until 1866, when they returned to friends in Quincy, as free citizens of the United States.
SOURCES:
