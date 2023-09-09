Born on Sept. 14, 1856, in Edinburgh, Ind., John Mooney Lewis would become a nationwide casket seller. John was raised in Indiana and remained there until his early 20s. According to his death announcement in the Quincy Whig, John worked in the sale and manufacturing of coffins with the Cincinnati Coffin Co., before moving to Quincy in the early 1880s. Within three years, he partnered with another Cincinnati Casket employee, Loring Barlett-a Quincy native-opening the Quincy Casket Co. in 1885. John acted as president and manager for several years before he fell ill. The Quincy Casket Co. became a premier company, and their caskets were highly sought after.

The Quincy Casket Co., initially operated out of a building located on Fourth Street between Hampshire and Maine streets. It moved to the north side of Maine Street between the block of Third and Fourth streets. It moved again a few years later when it occupied the S. J. Lesem building at 135-137 N. Third St. This building housed many businesses throughout the years, including Tiramisu, an Italian restaurant. When John fell ill, his son-in-law J. Edward Dameron became manager of the company and continued as manager, secretary and treasurer after John’s death.

Nancy Benz is the Assistant Curator of Collections and Exhibits at the Quincy Museum inside the historic Newcomb-Stillwell Mansion. A Hancock County native, Nancy received her master’s in American History with an emphasis in public history from Western Illinois University in 2018. She is the author of the #TrackingHistory blog and an all-ages coloring book, “Trailblazing Midwestern Women Who Made Their Mark on HERstory”.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."

