Born on Sept. 14, 1856, in Edinburgh, Ind., John Mooney Lewis would become a nationwide casket seller. John was raised in Indiana and remained there until his early 20s. According to his death announcement in the Quincy Whig, John worked in the sale and manufacturing of coffins with the Cincinnati Coffin Co., before moving to Quincy in the early 1880s. Within three years, he partnered with another Cincinnati Casket employee, Loring Barlett-a Quincy native-opening the Quincy Casket Co. in 1885. John acted as president and manager for several years before he fell ill. The Quincy Casket Co. became a premier company, and their caskets were highly sought after.
The Quincy Casket Co., initially operated out of a building located on Fourth Street between Hampshire and Maine streets. It moved to the north side of Maine Street between the block of Third and Fourth streets. It moved again a few years later when it occupied the S. J. Lesem building at 135-137 N. Third St. This building housed many businesses throughout the years, including Tiramisu, an Italian restaurant. When John fell ill, his son-in-law J. Edward Dameron became manager of the company and continued as manager, secretary and treasurer after John’s death.
The business’s early years were marked by traveling displays. The newspapers show the company participating in several community events where they showcased a “display of caskets of different kinds.” The company attended the Adams County Fair, and the “Grand Celebration” held every fall for years. Business was good because, in February 1888, the company paid over $600 in taxes, which would be over $19,000 in today’s money.
On April 16, 1896, the Quincy Daily Journal reported a story on the Quincy Casket Co., inviting 40 prominent neighboring undertakers to Quincy. The undertakers remained here a week, took in the sites and course offerings, and toured the company’s storefront. While here, the undertakers took part in a panel discussion given by Professor Clarke from Springfield, Ohio, on embalming practices. The same article states that the casket company “are the largest jobbers [wholesaler] and manufacturers of caskets and undertakers’ goods in the West …”
The undertakers were frequent buyers, and the company created a large display of products at their first storefront, 107 N. Fourth St. On display were 150 styles of caskets, “the newest and richest makes of wood, metallic, and cloth” and “a superb line of elegant burial robes, casket trimmings, etc.” The spread was “an exhibit worth coming many miles to see.”
The casket company also paid for the best seats at the Empire Theatre for the visiting undertakers to see American actor Clay Clement. The undertakers were dressed in purple and white suits and by their dress, “one would not suspect that they were men dealing in mortuary furniture and trappings of the dead.”
In the winter of 1898, the Quincy Casket Co., delivered a “magnificent funeral car” to Charles Lepper, Quincy’s southside undertaker. The delivery made front page news in the Quincy Daily Herald. The funeral car was “built after a special design and pattern, embracing all the latest features and improvements in hearse building.” Lepper paid $1,800 for this state-of-the-art hearse with hand-carved square pillars, hammer cloth-covered (adorned heavy waterproof fabric) seating, cords and tassels, and the smooth operating engine and suspension construction gave the hearse an “easy motion when in use.” The southside undertaker now owned “the finest hearse in the city.” He expanded his business after this hefty purchase.
On Nov. 26, 1898, the Quincy Daily Journal reported the casket company desperately needed to expand into a larger facility. The company acquired 309 Maine, known as the Dilger building, which adjoined their current site of 311 and 313 Maine. By leasing the adjacent building, the company gained four additional floors for the manufacturing, displaying, and storage of caskets and their accessories. The main floor acted as the sample room showcasing caskets and “funeral goods.” By this time, the company had expanded its clientele to include Iowa, Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska.
The casket company put Quincy on the map in other ways besides being a premier casket manufacturer. Quincy received its first telegraph in November 1899: “Telegram No. 1 on the Postal Telegraph-cable company’s wire into Quincy, flashed into the office of that company at 127 North Fourth Street, at noon yesterday … .” This telegram was a test to see if the newly completed lines would transmit. Maj. J. L. Morgan, of Clark & Morgan, received the first commercial telegram to enter Quincy while the Quincy Casket Co., was the first business to send a telegram out of the city.
Several years after the opening of the Quincy Casket Co., local newspapers reported on negotiations between John and Loring, alluding to the end of their partnership. John’s health was failing at this time, so it is very likely this was a natural progression in the company. On March 27, 1915, John died from “nervous prostration,” which is described as a debilitating emotional disorder, in his home at 1610 Vermont St. The Quincy Daily Whig wrote a column after John’s death stating the casket company was left to his wife, Julia. The company was to be sold and the proceeds be given to her; not including real estate, his personal property was valued at $50,000. John was characterized as “active and energetic in business affairs, enterprising and progressive in everything that tends to promote the well-being of the city, frank and outspoken at all times.” He was dedicated to the wholesale and manufacturing of caskets and their accessories and “rank[ed] as one of Quincy’s public-spirited citizens.”
In 1970, the Quincy Casket Co., was sold to the Curtis Casket Company of Oak Park, Ill., still maintaining operations in Quincy. Five years later, the company moved locations to 2306 N. 12th St. Nine years after that, the building(s) was sold to Claymac, Inc. The Quincy Casket Company closed its doors on Dec. 16, 1983, after 101 years in business.
Nancy Benz is the Assistant Curator of Collections and Exhibits at the Quincy Museum inside the historic Newcomb-Stillwell Mansion. A Hancock County native, Nancy received her master’s in American History with an emphasis in public history from Western Illinois University in 2018. She is the author of the #TrackingHistory blog and an all-ages coloring book, “Trailblazing Midwestern Women Who Made Their Mark on HERstory”.
The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."
