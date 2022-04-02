One of Adams County’s little-known Civil War veterans is Peyton C. Smith, a transplanted Ohioan who lived in Lima before the war. While in Lima, Smith operated a general store from the time of his arrival in 1855 until the time of his enlistment in the 119th Illinois Infantry in September 1862. The 119th was comprised of men from five Illinois Counties — Adams, Brown, Hancock, McDonough, and Schuyler — and was mustered into the army one month later in October. These men saw action in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana; the group’s fame resulted from its actions in the Red River Campaign of 1864.
Several years ago, the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County purchased a cache of letters from Smith to his wife. There is a great deal of interesting information found in these missives; the contents include observations related to many aspects of the war including descriptions of soldiers’ living conditions, especially the food available to them. It is this area, available food, which is the focus of this article.
One of Smith’s first letters was posted from Jackson, Tenn., in early November 1862 and included this remark: “Myself and Lt.’s Corey and Dennis are boarding with a negro family and the woman is as good a cook as I ever ate after. We are living better now than we have since we left home. Sweet potatoes and roast beef is the principle [sic] bill of fare.” In a short note dated 9 November 1862, Smith wrote, “I had a good dinner today down to old Uncle Billys - the negroe [sic] who is boarding us. They had beef chicken and sweet potatoes all roasted in a fine style and just to suit my taste if they are dark.…We pay $2.50 per week for board - we buy flour of the commissary government and sell it to them to pay for our board at the same price.”
Soon thereafter, in early December, Smith mentioned that he and his men “have plenty to eat and nothing to do but to get wood and keep our guards and hunt. Squirrels and quails are plenty the secesh have no guns so we can kill plenty of them. They had broiled quail and squirrel for dinner so I tell you it is good. Ed and Doc has just come in from the country -- they went out to get their dinners and are bragging highly about what a good dinner they had.”
On 14 January 1862, Smith was referring to contrabands and their willingness to share when he wrote, “I must say I never saw people so glad to see anyone in my life. They first danced and jumped around and said that if they had nothing but bread to eat we should eat there. They flew around and got us a good supper and we ate hearty for we was hungry.”
Skipping 1863 since there are no letters available from that year, the next mention of food is contained in a communique from Memphis on 11 January 1864. In this note, Smith commented about their cook: “The dried fruit you sent us is doing us the most good of anything we have ever had, but we had to move them out of our kitchen into my tent to keep [him] [name redacted by author] from trading them off - He got started into a regular trading business with all our provisions before we knew what was up. We thought it was costing us an immense amount to live but did not know the reason until we found that out. So now we keep our things locked up and only deal out to him what we want cooked each day.”
One month later, Captain Smith described meeting the enemy near Meridian, Mississippi. Union troops had just defeated the Rebels, and when Smith and his men entered town, they found provisions readily available. “Our boys got lots of turkeys, chicken, ham — flour meal and molasses and got up a royal supper, I can assure you out of rebel supplies … I fared too well and I was sick all night for it but took a blue pill next morning and before we left was better than ever.”
Shortly thereafter, on 5 March 1864, Smith wrote from Vicksburg that, “a wagon came out of the city with some bacon for us and as hunger is no stranger to our camp of late, you may be sure our boys was considerably built up. You could hear them all over the hills, hollering ‘meat, meat’ and running to get their portions, then the frying pans and boiling sticks were put to work and made a glorious feast on fat pork, hard tack, and coffee.”
Another anecdote from the end of the 119th’s Red River Campaign is discussed in a 14 May 1864 letter. Smith noted: “Had a dry hot dusty march of about twenty miles and camped on the banks of the Red River just behind the levee. During the night a drove of cattle was passing and when near our regiment they got up a stampede and run in all among where our boys were sleeping on the ground — spoiling our rest and injuring some of the men severely — one of Company E seriously — one of the steers threw fire all over my bed and routed me completely — we rallied behind a log and drove them back and if we had not been afraid of shooting some of our men the 119th would certainly have had a supply of fresh beef steak for breakfast next morning.”
While there are certainly documented instances of hunger and lack of provisions affecting both sides during the Civil War, Peyton Smith’s comments indicate that there were also times of abundance of food for the men of the 119th. Apparently, the situation suggests “feast of famine” was the prevailing principle.
Sources
Peyton C. Smith Collection, Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County.
Memorial and Biographical Record of Kansas City and Jackson County, Missouri. Lewis Publishing Company, c 1896.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.