Terrell Dempsey is a local attorney and historian best known for his book, “Searching for Jim, Slavery in Sam Clemens’s World,” published by the University of Missouri Press. He and his wife, Vicki, restored the Molly Brown Birthplace and gave it to the city of Hannibal in 2008 and donated the land where then-Col. U.S. Grant camped on the Salt River in July of 1861 to the state of Missouri in 2005.