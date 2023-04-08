Jan. 2, 1904 was an extremely cold Saturday night. Two members of the stage crew of the storied Empire Theater at 115 N. Eighth St., were moving scenery pieces at the conclusion of the production and noticed tongues of flame shooting out of the roof of the Quincy Conservatory of Music, which was on the southeast corner of Seventh and Hampshire streets. Luckily, it was 10:30 p.m. The last show at the Empire had ended and all the patrons had left. Earlier, a major fire so close to the theater would have caused a frantic situation. The Quincy Fire Department was soon notified, a general alarm called, and crews of 1st, 2nd, and 4th Chemical Hook & Ladder as well as the engine from station No. 7 responded.

The crews from the fire department were greeted by the janitor of the Quincy Conservatory of Music who informed them that he believed that the four students who lived there were still in the building. A search for the individuals ensued which took more than 20 minutes. It was finally determined that the students who resided on the third floor of the building had all gone home for the holidays and were still out of town, but the search delayed firefighting measures, which in effect sealed the fate of the historic structure.

Rob Mellon is currently the executive director of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County and an U.S. Army Reserve Officer serving as an instructor with the University of Missouri ROTC program.  He has served 27 years in the United States Army. He is on the Board of Directors of the Ulysses S. Grant Tail Association.

