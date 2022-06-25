The Old Settlers of 1870

There is evidence to suggest that “Old Settlers Reunions” began slightly before the Civil War. Communities set up organizations with bylaws, and membership criteria ranging from what year you arrived to how long you lived there. The state was not organized until 1818 and yet 40-plus years later reunions were being held. Sangamon County lists the origin of their organization as 1859 with Abraham Lincoln as a signatory.
The earliest record of an old settler’s organization in Adams County was in 1869. The Clayton Sentinel suggested in the Quincy Whig that a picnic be held Oct. 1 for the old settlers of both Adams and Brown counties. The Daily Herald reported, “Extensive arrangements have been made by the people of Clayton to entertain the aged visitors and a very pleasant time is anticipated.”
In 1870, a second reunion was planned at Clayton for Sept. 1 and 2. The Whig suggested each township should be represented. “Let your oldest settlers gather together the neighborhood and go to Clayton in force.”
According to one correspondent to the Quincy Whig, a large tent was erected, and a log cabin was moved to the grounds “... in which some ‘dame of the olden times’ is to preside and tell us Moderns ‘how things used to be did’ …” The “dame” was Mrs. M. Wallace of Clayton who at 72, presided over the house. The cabin was furnished with a spinning wheel, a flint musket, a water pail and gourd dipper, a string of dried apples, a bible, a bed attached to the wall, and a loom in the yard.
About 100 Quincy residents traveled by train to Clayton for the event. The Daily Whig reported that “… by 8 o’clock all the thoroughfares leading into the town were filled with people who continued to arrive until noon.” By the end of the day, the crowd in Coan’s Grove in the southwest part of town, was estimated to be 4,000. The organizers were surprised at the number of people who attended the two-day event. There was a speakers stand on a platform with a large flag, a picture of Washington and a sign which said, “Our Old Folks—Ever Welcome.” There were bands, singing and a variety of speeches. Camp Point sent their coronet band to lead their delegations and Mount Sterling sent a string band. The speeches were limited to 10 minutes thus allowing more people to speak. The meeting adjourned at 4 pm with the group invited to attend the soldier’s reunion that evening. The next day they met again in the grove for more music, speeches, and reminiscences by various individuals. Letters were read from pioneers unable to attend. The group set up a constitution and bylaws for the organization and elected officers for the following year.
The Quincy Whig took pride in being the only Quincy paper that reported on the 1870 Old Settlers’ Reunion in any depth. Their Sept. 10 edition had a lengthy article covering the two-day event in detail including a list of the attendees. A register of names was kept which gave the name, the age, and the year the settler came to Adams or Brown County. Some listed the state of their birth. Mrs. Oliver Howes wrote in the register that she picked blackberries at 4th and Maine Streets where the Quincy House Hotel stood.
The program speeches were interspersed with band music and singing. An “Old Settlers Song” was written for the occasion by A. P. Byrd of Quincy. The song was sung to the tune of “Twenty Years Ago” and accompanied by a melodeon. The first verse of seven was:
‘Tis nearly fifty years ago
John Wood and Willard Keyes
Could see in the New England States
No chance for them to rise:
But full of hope and courage too,
They both resolved to go.
Far out into the wilderness
Where the mighty rivers flow.
Each speaker had a different story to tell. Some talked about their experiences coming to the area, clearing the ground, building a cabin, and the difficulties of getting around.
The Rev. Reuben Kemper McCoy, one of the founders of Clayton, talked about killing snakes that stuck their heads through the cracks in the cabin walls. One said the nearest neighbor was the snake in the logs of the cabin. Another recalled the need to carry a large knife to kill snakes that crawled up his legs.
The Rev. McCoy killed a bear who was eating his pigs. Others talked about fox and wolf hunts. One used his time to say, “He approved of good highways and asked no better evidence of civilization of a country than its highways.”
Mr. H. W. Dodd came to Quincy with his folks in 1827, when the town had nine families. He mentioned a merchant who had a large sign, which he brought from the east, on his small store “E. L. R. Wheelock, Wholesale and Retail.” Unfortunately, he did not have much more that a barrel of whiskey to sell in the store. Dodd said the school house was in the courthouse where he saw his first glass window. Several talked about the great snow of 1829.
One old settler, Mr. Peden of Columbus was 75. He talked about his youth in Pennsylvania, about the “thrilling” times with Indians and picking up spent bullets on Revolutionary War battlefields. He told of crossing the Illinois prairie at night due to the flies and crossing the Illinois River on a “backwoods” ferry boat which was built over two canoes. He related a story that he came to a cabin with one lone woman. He was hungry but she had no food as the mice had eaten her stored food. Before moving on, he read a letter to her from her husband as she could not read.
Old Settlers’ Reunions continued into the 20th century. Surrounding counties in Illinois and Missouri held county wide celebrations. Individual towns decided that they too should honor their first settlers and held annual celebrations. Few could compare to the reunion of 1870.
Sources
“City News: Old Settler’s Meeting.” Quincy Whig, September 11, 1869, 5.
“Old Settlers.” Quincy Whig, August 20, 1870, 2.
“Old Settlers’ and Soldiers’ Re-union.” Quincy Daily Herald, September 2, 1870, 4.
“Old Settlers’ Meeting.” Quincy Daily Whig, September 2, 1870, 4.
“Old Settlers’ Re-union.” Quincy Daily Herald, October 1, 1869, 4.
“From Clayton.” Quincy Whig, September 3, 1870, 4.
“From Clayton.” Quincy Whig, September 10, 1870, 1.
“Old Settlers Society of Sangamon County.” https://sangamoncountyhistory.org/wp/?p=10176
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.