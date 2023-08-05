Having left New Ipswich, New Hampshire for Quincy in 1828, Benjamin Safford became ill and died in Roscoe, Ohio. A year later John P. Robbins, Safford’s son-in-law, began the same journey to Illinois. Unlike Safford, John was not alone. He traveled not only with his wife, Maria, and their children but also with his parents. Maria Robbins was Benjamin’s daughter by his first wife.

Following the Robbins’s, Peter Felt and family immigrated to Illinois. The Felts left New Ipswich in May 1830. Thirteen-year-old Jeremiah recalled the journey. “They first traveled to Troy, New York, thence by the Erie Canal to Buffalo, overland to the Ohio River and then by boat to Quincy,” arriving in June 1830.

Phil Reyburn is a retired field representative for the Social Security Administration. He authored "Clear the Track: A History of the Eighty-ninth Illinois Volunteer Infantry, The Railroad Regiment" and co-edited "'Jottings from Dixie:' The Civil War Dispatches of Sergeant Major Stephen F. Fleharty, U.S.A."

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."

