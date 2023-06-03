The stone arch bridge at the Fall Creek Overlook

The Oct. 26, 1978, Quincy Herald-Whig talked about a proposed new park or scenic overlook to be centered on a stone bridge built in the late 1850s over Fall Creek. Fall Creek begins north and east of Payson and joins another stream on its way to the Mississippi River. The stone bridge crossed a gorge and saved farmers the trouble of fording the creek. It allowed a significant amount of livestock and crops from southern Adams County to be delivered on a plank road to the ports in Quincy and Hannibal. From there, the goods were shipped by steamboat. After the railroad bridge over the Mississippi River was built in 1868, farm goods were taken to the Fall Creek Depot, transferred to a connector line and thence to the Hannibal and St. Joseph Railroad.
Stone arch bridges were known to be durable requiring little upkeep. The Fall Creek Stone Arch Bridge has managed to survive for 168 years. The bridge was used daily until 1949 when another bridge was built for the blacktop from Fall Creek to Payson.
The bridge and the proposed scenic overlook park area were owned by the House family. The park was to be part of the plan to build a four-lane highway, the Great River Road. The bridge is located in a gorge one mile east of U.S. 57 and rises 33 feet above Fall Creek. It has a 180-degree arch. The location and the design chosen were to withstand even the worst flooding. The Aug.18, 1963, Herald-Whig article described the area. “Fall Creek gorge, located just 200 yards from Fall Creek-Payson cut-off, retains beauty which made it a favorite spot of picnickers, swimmers, and the romantic in years gone by.”
By the early 1980s the overlook was designed as a rest area with picnic tables, restrooms and hiking trails. The 230-acre scenic overlook was built and managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Today, the Fall Creek Scenic Overlook is a unit of Siloam Springs State Park.
Visiting the bridge was not a new phenomenon. In 1924, Henry Seymour, who owned the property at that time, installed picnic tables for the public who came to see the picturesque gorge and the bridge, which even then was a local landmark. Individuals and groups came there for nature walks, to see the falls, and to swim in the creek.
Prior to the ownership of the Department of Natural Resources, vandalism was a concern. A July 27, 1969, Herald-Whig article mentioned a reward for finding the vandals who threw many of the bridge’s stones from the five-foot-high side walls into the creek. One of the land owners said the bridge would be restored, “But it’ll be a big job.” Due to the vandalism, the bridge was closed to the public and surrounded by barbed wire.
Seven days later in August 1969, a group of scouts hauled the fallen stones back up to the bridge. It took three truck loads to accomplish the task. The scouts were quoted as saying, “ We just thought it would be a good community service---a good project.” They also hoped to participate in the reconstruction which was done by local stonemasons.
The Fall Creek Stone Arch Bridge was constructed over a period of five months in 1855. The Board of Supervisors let a contract to build a stone arch bridge over Fall Creek for $795, or $27,582 in today’s money. Joseph Elliott was the contractor with the help of James Mann. Joseph was born in Pennsylvania in 1803 and came to Payson with his family in 1849. He purchased a farm just south of Payson, where he was also a carpenter and a bridge builder. James Mann was also born in Pennsylvania and was a stone mason. He arrived in Payson in 1850. Elliott and Mann had previously built three wooden bridges in Adams County. One was built over Mill Creek in Marblehead. With the road construction in the 1930s and 1940s, these bridges were torn down. Prior to moving to Payson, Elliott and Mann built bridges in Pennsylvania and while living in Illinois, they also built a few bridges in Missouri, most of which have been torn down. The 1872 Atlas Map of Adams County Illinois quoted Elliott saying, “…when he started out in life, he had to borrow money to buy a saw and a hatchet… .” The Atlas later said, “ Mr. Elliott is residing at his beautiful home, surrounded by an interesting family, in the enjoyment of good health.” At the time of the printing of the Atlas, Elliott was 69 years old.
The site chosen for the bridge had structurally sound limestone cliff walls on either side. The span is 55 feet and 10 inches. With native limestone available in the gorge the bridge work began. The first task was to build a wooden frame for the workers to stand on. The bridge was then constructed with three-foot-high sides that were later raised to five feet after an accident with a young boy and a horse in the early 1900s. As the story goes, the horse fell to the bottom, but the boy managed to save himself by hanging onto the stone walls of the bridge. The original road bed was two-feet thick and was covered by gravel. The bridge is 17 feet wide with 18-inch-thick stone walls. When nominated for the National Register, the bridge was in its original shape but for the raising of the walls to five feet after the accident. The gorge itself has not changed.
The Fall Creek Stone Arch Bridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1996. It is one of the 28 places on the national register in Adams County.
“Atlas Map of Adams County, Illinois.” Davenport, IA: Andreas, Lyter & Co., 1872.
Bruns, David. “Fall Creek Gorge Park Proposed.” Quincy Herald-Whig, October 26, 1978, 1.
Clouser, G. “Fall Creek Overlook Honors Late Sen. Kent.” Quincy Herald-Whig, May 6, 1984, 14.
“Fall Creek.” Fall Creek (illinois.gov)
National Register of Historic Places - Illinois (IL), Adams County
Hoeddinghaus, Joe. “Who Said Young Don’t Care? Look At This.” Quincy Herald-Whig, August 3, 1969, 10.
“Remember the George?” Quincy Herald-Whig, August 18, 1963, 16.
United States Department of the Interior, National Park Service. “National Register of Historic Places Registration Form, 1996.
“Vandals Scar Picturesque Fall Creek Gorge Bridge.” Quincy Herald-Whig, July 27, 1969, 12.
Arlis Dittmer is a retired health science librarian and former president of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. During her years with Blessing Health System, she became interested in medical and nursing history—both topics frequently overlooked in history.
The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.