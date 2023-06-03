The stone arch bridge at the Fall Creek Overlook

The Fall Creek Gorge Stone Arch Bridge.

 Photo courtesy of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County

The Oct. 26, 1978, Quincy Herald-Whig talked about a proposed new park or scenic overlook to be centered on a stone bridge built in the late 1850s over Fall Creek. Fall Creek begins north and east of Payson and joins another stream on its way to the Mississippi River. The stone bridge crossed a gorge and saved farmers the trouble of fording the creek. It allowed a significant amount of livestock and crops from southern Adams County to be delivered on a plank road to the ports in Quincy and Hannibal. From there, the goods were shipped by steamboat. After the railroad bridge over the Mississippi River was built in 1868, farm goods were taken to the Fall Creek Depot, transferred to a connector line and thence to the Hannibal and St. Joseph Railroad.

Stone arch bridges were known to be durable requiring little upkeep. The Fall Creek Stone Arch Bridge has managed to survive for 168 years. The bridge was used daily until 1949 when another bridge was built for the blacktop from Fall Creek to Payson.

Arlis Dittmer is a retired health science librarian and former president of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. During her years with Blessing Health System, she became interested in medical and nursing history—both topics frequently overlooked in history.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org

