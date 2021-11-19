QUINCY — Three pieces of Quincy’s history will go up for auction next month, and the interest has shown to have no limits on where those pieces may end up.
Will Sullivan Auction will have up for bids three of the rare “Quincy Police Version” Colt revolvers that were commissioned by Quincy’s police department in 1877. The converted Type-5 revolvers were modified to include a loading gate, a feature not found on any other Colt Type-5 revolvers.
Out of 24 revolvers that had been ordered, only seven are known to still exist. The auction will feature three of those seven, coming from the collection of a local private owner who purchased three of them from Will Sullivan Auction in 2019, when they were sold from a collection in Chicago. Aside from the three revolvers going up for sale, a fourth from the collection is being donated to the Quincy Museum so at least one of these rarities will remain local and available for the public to see.
Will Sullivan said that one difference between this sale and prior offerings is that internet participation in auctions has changed dramatically over the last two years. The auction already has more than 10,000 registered bidders for the Dec. 11 sale.
“I have already had several calls from Colt Collectors about these guns,” Sullivan said. “No one, so far, has been local. In fact, three were not even in the U.S.”
Each of the guns is marked from the factory with the engraved notation of “QUINCY POLICE NO.” and the respective number of the 24 that were ordered. The three that will go up for auction are numbers 16, 18, and 21.
“Just like the last time that these guns were sold, their is no reserve price and they will sell no matter what the high bid is,” Sullivan noted.
The three revolvers being sold — separately, not as a collection — each comes with another piece to pair with the gun itself. Revolver 16 comes with a worn leather holster, number 18 comes with a small badge-tag, and number 21 comes with a Quincy Police Department badge from that period.
“This is a great opportunity for a private collector to own a documented piece of history rather than see it disappear from Quincy’s History forever,” Sullivan said.
The fourth revolver in the collection, number 17 of 24, is in a bit rougher condition than the three being sold, according to Will Sullivan Auction.
“This gun is missing the original loading gate,” Sullivan said, “but still retains all of the original markings and functions properly.”
The donation being made to the Quincy Museum will take place at noon Dec. 1. Following the presentation, the revolver will be on display for the public during regular museum hours.
“Having a piece of Quincy history like this ‘Quincy Police’ revolver at our Quincy Museum is such an asset to our local community,” Sullivan said. “The anonymous donor wanted to make sure one piece of history stayed within our community to benefit generations to come.”
Sullivan said he’s hoping that someone local will be able to purchase at least one of the three guns that are up for auctions.
“I’m hoping that once local people realize that if they are purchased outside of the area, they will most likely not return. For them to special order revolvers from Colt was certainty a big deal at the time, as it would be today. I don’t feel that you have to be a firearm enthusiast to appreciate the significance of these guns.
Will Sullivan Auction Company specializes in firearms and military items, particularly those of historical significance. For more information on the auction that ends on Dec. 11, please visit willsullivanauction.com/winter.html.
