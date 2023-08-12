“If any other proof were needed that man is naturally a gregarious and social animal it could be conclusively furnished by the persistency with which he cuts roads through the forests and swamps of a new country, throws bridges across its streams and finally backs his instinct with money and strength in the building of permanent highways, and iron ways.” So begins Chapter VIII of "Quincy and Adams County History and Representative Men."

In 1825-1826, Quincy was the northern most post office in the Mississippi Valley. The post office was a box in the cabin of Quincy and Adams County founder John Wood. Letters to the settlers would come to Quincy via Carrolton and Atlas delivered on horseback or wagon on primitive trails. Trails, not roads, were between forts. The original trails through the forests and prairies in Illinois were built by Native Americans and followed by the early settlers to Illinois and beyond to the West.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."

