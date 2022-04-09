Veteran Players Bring 1929 Three-I League Pennant to Quincy

World War I forced a suspension of the 1918 Three-I (Iowa, Illinois, Indiana) League season. After the war, the league was reconstituted. Several cities, including Quincy, failed to return. Play did resume with six teams in 1919.
Quincy’s history with the Three-I league began in 1911. By 1913, the local nine finished on top of the league. Unfortunately, a string of second division teams in the pre-war years resulted in little interest to organize a team in 1919.
By January 1925, the time was ripe for professional baseball to return to Quincy. The Daily Journal explained that Quincy has “a park and an enviable reputation for supporting league baseball. Even semipro baseball does not suffer here for lack of support.” The Journal said, “Quincy’s courtship with the Three-I league is one of those situations of waiting for the league to ‘pop the question,’” which it did on Jan. 26.
The effort to bring minor league baseball to Quincy was led by local businessman Bob Gunther who became the team’s president. St. Louis Cardinal scout, Fred Hunter, was the team’s manager. Having a nominal affiliation with the big-league Cardinals, the Quincy team was branded the Red Birds.
The 1925 team finished last. The 1926 team came in next to last. The ’27 team was a little better, finishing sixth out of eight teams.
In January 1928, Indianapolis, Indiana businessman, James A. Perry, purchased the franchise from the local Quincy Baseball Association. Perry had acquired the American Association Indianapolis Indians in 1927.
New ownership failed to inject life into the Quincy club. The team mustered a 50 and 85 record, finishing last. Perry’s Indianapolis team, however, went 99 and 68, winning the American Association pennant, and later, the Little World Series.
In 1929, Perry named Walter Holke to manage the Quincy Indians. Holke, a first baseman, played eleven seasons in the National League. His time with the New York Giants began in September 1914. From 1916 through 1918 he was with the Giants. He spent 1919 through 1922 with the Boston Braves. The 1923, 1924, and part of the 1925 season he was with the Philadelphia Phillies. Traded to Cincinnati during the 1925 season, he ended his career there.
At this point in baseball, most minor league teams could not afford a bench manager. Managers were usually a fulltime player. If playing part-time, they were utility infielders or backup catchers.
Opening day saw approximately 2,000 fans in the stands at Eagles Park. The Indians owner, James A. Perry, had flown to Quincy for the game. No one was disappointed as the Indians beat the Evansville Hubs 11 – 4 with manager Holke homering in the second inning.
In the season’s second week the Indians added a quality veteran player. The Herald-Whig reported that “William C. (Baby Doll) Jacobson, former star outfielder of the American League, joined the Quincy Indians. . ..” Jacobson played 11 years in the major leagues, missing the 1918 season due to military service. He played eight full years with the St. Louis Browns and compiled a lifetime .311 batting average.
The month of May ended with Quincy in first place with a record of 16 – 11.
But on June 4, during warmups, a ball hit manager Holke in the head. He shook it off saying that he was OK, but he was not. His vision was affected. Despite the beaning Holke ended the month batting a league leading .401.
The July 1st standings had the Indians a game behind Evansville. The Herald-Whig reported, “Holke still feels the effects of the blow on the head by a thrown ball some weeks ago — and the hot weather aggravate the trouble.”
Having dropped three-and-a-half games off the pace, The Herald-Whig announced on July 18 that Indians shook-up the team by releasing two players and adding three. Of the additions Albert E. “Reb” Russell was the player of notoriety. Russell spent nine years in the big leagues —seven years as a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox. Russell’s White Sox defeated the Holke’s Giants in the 1917 World Series. But, after one game in 1919, recurrent arm trouble forced the Sox to release Russell.
After three years in the minor leagues, “Reb” Russell was back in the big leagues, playing right field for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Russell played sixty games for the 1922 Pirates, but in 1923, after 94 games the Pirates released him.
July closed with the Indians in third place and three games behind the league leading Hubs. August ended with “Reb” Russell hitting his fourth homer in three days, and the Indians in first place — a game up on the Hubs.
The Three-I League pennant chase came down to the last day of the season. The Herald-Whig explained: “If the Quincy Indians can win two games from Springfield this afternoon and Evansville is defeated in one of its two games in Terre Haute, the Indians will win the Three-I pennant, but if the Hubs win both their games they will take the flag---and if the Indians lose one game, they will lose the flag.”
Monday’s newspaper headline said it all — "QUINCY CAPTURES THREE-I PENNANT.” The Herald-Whig summarized, “Quincy had a chance! It was a bare chance but, with good sports, where there is a chance, there must be an effort, and there is always hope.”
While the Indians took their two games from Springfield, Evansville lost its games with Terre Haute. The Indians started the day “two small points out of first place,” coming out on top when the day was done, “winning a pennant for Quincy for the first time since 1913.”
How did the veterans and former major leaguers perform for the Indians in 1929? Limited to seventy-six games Walter Holke batted .329 with 9 home runs. “Baby Doll” Jacobson played 130 games hitting twenty round trippers while batting .304. Picked up to replace Holke at first base, “Reb” Russell played sixty-three games hitting at a .343 clip and connecting for thirteen home runs.
