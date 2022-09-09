QUINCY — The idea of volunteers staffing Quincy’s tourist information center met with initial skepticism.
Thirty-five years later, volunteers still staff the center, located in the front parlor of the Villa Kathrine at 532 Gardner Expressway, seven days a week year-round.
Those initial skeptics “just didn’t know the determination” of Quincyans willing to lend their time to introduce visitors to the city, volunteer coordinator Betty Poore said.
Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers “stuck with us, came back as they felt comfortable,” she said. “We’re very happy with the loyalty of the group that we have.”
Some 25 volunteers staff the center — which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 to 4 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. from November through February — and offer tours of the villa finished in 1900.
“Most of our volunteers are retirees. They work as much as once a week or once a month according to what they can work in their schedules,” said Poore, who has logged more than 30 years at the center. “It’s something people really enjoy doing. About the only time we lose a volunteer is if they move away or are physically unable. It kind of gets in your blood.”
The volunteers enjoy meeting people and sharing information about Quincy.
“It’s a good opportunity to introduce people to Quincy. We call ourselves volunteer hosts,” said Paul Brown, who has volunteered off and on at the center since the early 1990s and has served on the Friends of the Castle board.
“We like to think we’re providing an important service,” he said. “We can always use more volunteers.”
The center, and the Villa Kathrine, have drawn visitors from all 50 states and 100 countries.
“An awful lot of people, surprisingly, find us,” Poore said. “You don’t find many villas on the Mississippi.”
The Villa Kathrine, a Moroccan-style home overlooking the Mississippi River, was built in 1900 for wealthy Quincy native George Metz. Quincy architect George Behrensmeyer designed the villa, which was inspired by Metz’ travels in North Africa and Spain.
“It was wired for electricity, which was not common at the time, and had running water. He had this very ancient style of architecture that attracted him, but he put in all the modern conveniences,” Poore said.
“He was quite an unusual gentleman. He traveled, and not just to European countries, which you might think,” she said. “When you got a passport at that time, you got it for that one trip, and every time you took a trip, you had to get another passport. Because of that, there are records where and when he went.”
Metz sold Villa Kathrine in 1912, leading to various owners and renters over the years along with more than a decade of abandonment. Quincy Park District bought the villa in 1955 and leased it in 1979 to Friends of the Castle.
The Quincy Jaycee-Ettes, a tenacious group of women and their supportive families, formed the nonprofit group in 1978 to save the Villa Kathrine from demolition, restore its original beauty and operate it as a community asset. Listing the villa on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979 was the first step in a long process of cooperative efforts to bring new life to the neglected structure.
Locating the tourist information center in the villa also was an early goal of the Friends of the Castle, and then-Mayor C. David Nuessen opened the center on Sept. 5, 1987.
Operating the center with volunteers “was the dream. We were pretty confident, but we didn’t know for sure until we actually proved it,” Brown said.
More help for the center came when the Quincy Convention and Visitors Bureau moved from the Oakley-Lindsay Center to the villa in 2008.
“We work together,” Brown said. “We help them with some of their stuff. They help us out.”
Brown said he’s met a wide variety of politicians, international visitors and even a high school classmate while volunteering.
“You never know who’s going to show up,” Brown said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.