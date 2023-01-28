Wester Illinois sailor describes Civil War battles

This engraving is from the May 2, 1863 Harper’s Weekly titled, “The Bombardment of Fort Sumter, April 7, 1863.”

 Courtesy of Wikipedia Commons, public domain

Horace Safford Brown’s monitor, the USS Nahant, saw action for the first time on March 3, 1863. Admiral Samuel Francis Du Pont ordered the South Atlantic Fleet’s newest ironclads to test their guns and gunnery by attacking Fort McAllister. Commander Downes reported the Nahant fired 61 shells at the fort and was not struck by any of the return fire. After the eight-hour bombardment, the earthen fort suffered little damage, making the attack a failure.

Undeterred the Navy prepared to attack and capture Fort Sumter. Brown wrote his parents April 5 that the Nahant was part of the fleet lying off Charleston, S.C. Ready to make the fort a pile of rubble was “8 ironclads, the battery Keokuk, the Ironsides, besides any number of sloops of war, gunboats, mortar boats, etc.”

Phil Reyburn is a retired field representative for the Social Security Administration. He authored "Clear the Track: A History of the Eighty-ninth Illinois Volunteer Infantry, The Railroad Regiment" and co-edited "'Jottings from Dixie:' The Civil War Dispatches of Sergeant Major Stephen F. Fleharty, U.S.A."

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org

