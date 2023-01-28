Wester Illinois sailor describes Civil War battles

Horace Safford Brown’s monitor, the USS Nahant, saw action for the first time on March 3, 1863. Admiral Samuel Francis Du Pont ordered the South Atlantic Fleet’s newest ironclads to test their guns and gunnery by attacking Fort McAllister. Commander Downes reported the Nahant fired 61 shells at the fort and was not struck by any of the return fire. After the eight-hour bombardment, the earthen fort suffered little damage, making the attack a failure.
Undeterred the Navy prepared to attack and capture Fort Sumter. Brown wrote his parents April 5 that the Nahant was part of the fleet lying off Charleston, S.C. Ready to make the fort a pile of rubble was “8 ironclads, the battery Keokuk, the Ironsides, besides any number of sloops of war, gunboats, mortar boats, etc.”
Charleston was of no military significance. It was symbolically significant. For that reason, Admiral Du Pont attacked Fort Sumter. “The order is to make the attack in the morning,” Brown penned. On the battle’s eve Horace noted that “if we do not succeed then we may as well go home and let the South alone. If we do it will be glory enough for me—that is if I live to see it.”
“The intention is for the ironclads to pass by the sand batteries go up pretty close to Fort Sumter and all shell away at one spot until it is breached, and it must surrender or come down.” Brown added: “We expect hard fighting. The rebels are supposed to have any amount of infernal machines, ‘Torpedoes’ etc. ready for us.”
Everything considered, Brown said “we all have great hopes of success though understandingly some of us will lose a number in our mess. I don’t have any fears for myself but still I may be one of them. I trust however that a providence which has preserved me till now will not desert me.” Brown continued: “My post which [is] to be assit[ant] to the third Engineer. At the guns is about as dangerous [a] one as there is in the ship though there is very little chance of being hurt there. If I should happen to be in the list of killed, you must remember that I am no better than thousands of others that have gone before me and have lost their lives on the fields of battle.”
Fog postponed Du Pont’s plan for a day. But on mid-afternoon of the 7th, with the Weehawken leading, nine ironclads attacked Fort Sumter. Commander Downes reported that the Nahant became “hotly engaged with Forts Sumter and Moultrie and the various other batteries which line the … shore of the harbor and concentrated an intense fire upon us …” The Nahant was hit 36 times. One shell disabling the ship’s turret. Another struck the pilot house killing the helmsman. The ship had 2 severely and 4 slightly injured. All the casualties were from flying bolts and iron inside the turret and pilot house.
In a hurried note on April 8 , Brown scribbled: “We attacked Charleston yesterday and were obliged to draw off. The Keokuk sank and the Nahant pretty badly damaged. One of our men killed and 3 wounded. Please write to Father [saying] you got this and tell him that I am safe so far.”
The Battle of Charleston Harbor demonstrated that the monitors alone could not take the city. Du Pont’s battered ironclads withdrew to Port Royal for repairs. For the time being the fleet settled-in to blockade the Confederacy’s ports.
Trapped in Savannah after running the Union blockade, the Confederate steamer Finigal was converted to an ironclad and renamed CSS Atlanta. On June 17, 1863, the Rebel ironclad came into the Wassaw Sound to do battle with the blockading Union monitors Weehawken and Nahant.
Brown wrote that on the 17th at 4:15 a.m. he was awakened by the alarm gong and shouts of ram coming. He then chronicled what took place. “Got on deck as quick as I could. Saw the ram and two steamers coming. We were getting the hatch down and had got things pretty much to rights when enemy were about ¾ of a mile away. Just then she fired two shots one at us and one at the Weehawken. The one at us just cleared our stern striking the water and skipping along beyond us. On she came the black smoke coming in clouds from her chimney.”
Now below deck Brown wrote “the rest I did not see but got from those who did.” He then reiterated what took place. “The ram made for the Weehawken and the ‘W’ got between the ram and her partners the steamers. The ram intended to run the Weehawken down but as she was only about 150 yds distant the ‘W’ put a 11-inch shot against the pilot house of the ram nearly killing both pilots by the concussion and caused them to let go the wheel. The ram then ran on to the shoals and before they could do anything a 15-inch shot struck on the slanting part of the roof slamming through 4 inches of iron and 18 inches of wood making a hole big enough to drive a cow through. . .. The slinters and pieces of iron killing and wounding 18 or 20 men. The ram immediately hauled down her flag.”
On Sept.18, 1863, Gideon Welles, Secretary of the Navy confirmed Horace S. Brown’s appointment to be an Acting Third Assistant Engineer. Brown served on several ships before his discharge on October 11, 1865.
From his own words, Brown’s position regarding slavery never coincided with his mother’s family. Yet, this did not prevent his mother from querying him on the growing number slaves taking refuge within the Union armies.
Brown did get ashore and observed the Lincoln Administration’s efforts with the runaway slaves. The Union Army considered runaway slaves as captured enemy property or a contraband of war. They were no longer returned to their owners but were treated as refugees. Many were used as laborers, and after the Emancipation Proclamation they were enlisted as soldiers. Effort was made to educate both adults and children.
Responding to his mother, Brown replied: “You ask what I think of the condition of the ‘contrabands.’ I must say I don’t think it improved. I have seen a great many of them and talked to them. The most intelligent ones say they had rather be back on the plantation. Most of them are as ignorant and degraded as you can imagine.” He saw the effort to provide education as a failure. “Most of the ‘darkies’ are kept about the camps . . . and are employed as labor by the government and speculators.” He ran across soldiers who said that “they were not going to fight alongside of a negro.”
Brown eventually returned to the Gem City where he was president of both The Quincy Dredging & Towing Company and the Marine Ways of Quincy.
