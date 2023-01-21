Western Illinois man becomes a Civil War sailor

Illinois Civil War volunteers took up arms in the Union Army, serving in the infantry, cavalry or artillery. Horace Safford Brown chose the Navy. Not the western brown water navy that plied the Mississippi River and its tributaries, but the ocean-going blue water navy.
Homer Brown, Horace’s father, left Massachusetts in 1832 for Keokuk, Iowa. By 1834, he was in Adams County. In 1836, Homer married Hannah Safford in Quincy. Hannah’s family hailed from New Hampshire and came to Quincy in 1833.
Before Horace’s birth on May 4, 1837, Homer and Hannah left Quincy, moving to Carthage in Hancock County. Within a year the couple returned to Quincy; but after a decade, the family again moved to Hancock County when Homer purchased land near Hamilton.
Around 1855, Hannah’s brother, Stephen, left Adams County, locating in Hamilton. Horace’s Uncle Stephen was a committed abolitionist not only in beliefs but also in deeds. Mr. Safford was cited in an 1896 list of Adams County Underground Railroad conductors. Family history further states that his home “was a center of the Underground Railway work.” In the 1880 History of Hancock County, Stephen’s biography reads that “he was early interested in the cause of the colored race and more than once imperiled his life by protection of fugitive slaves.”
With the family’s opposition to slavery, Horace was familiar with the politics of the era. But he had little interest in politics. Horace’s passion was machinery, and he wanted to be an engineer or a machinist. After finishing two years at Antioch College, Horace thought about enrolling in Oxford College’s scientific and civil engineering program. Instead, he returned to Illinois and found work with government contractors making navigational improvements to the Mississippi River.
A year into the Civil War, Horace was in Portland, Maine, supervising a crew of Irish workers in the construction of a canal. When the Lincoln administration called for more volunteers to put down the Rebellion, Horace wrote his father on July 20, 1862, that “several of the Irish laborers on the canal have asked me to get up a company.” The workers told him that “they would go and get plenty more to go with me.” Horace would be their captain.
“I would go in a minute even as a corporal if I thought fighting would do the country any service. But I will never fight for the set of ‘rulers’ we have got now,” Horace informed his father. He then explained. “They have given the lie to their first proposition to restore the Union. They are now making it or have made it an abolition war, and now they can fight it out. I won’t fight for them unless I am drafted, and I believe I would desert …”
Sharing another thought on the nation’s current state, Horace wrote: “After all the blood has been shed, I suppose we will have a Military Dictator that would be preferable to our being dictated to by those who raised a war for one purpose and afterwar use it for another.” Horace then ended the letter by assuring his father that he would not be “going to war in the present state of affairs or until the policy of the administration is changed.”
In a Jan. 8, 1863, letter to his mother, Horace wrote: “You will not be surprised and still you will be surprised to hear that I have gone into the naval service. I enlisted today on board the U.S. Sloop Lackawana. I enlisted as a first-class fireman but am rated as an oiler as I could not enlist as that. It is next thing to 3rd asst engineer and I stand a pretty good chance.”
To his mother, Horace rationalized why he joined the Navy and asked her to tell his father “I am only following out my inclinations by going on this trip, as I always thought I should like to try it.” He enlisted for what he saw as a cruise with a few foreign stops. “Don’t imagine that I am in any danger because I am in danger everywhere,” was Horace’s view of the world. His enlistment was for a year, and he assured his mother that he would come home when his time was up.
Horace’s thoughts of sailing the seas to foreign ports was short lived as he was assigned to the USS Nahant, a second-generation Passaic class monitor — an ironclad. The ship was built in Boston and commissioned Dec. 29, 1862.
Designed by Swedish engineer and inventor John Ericsson, the innovative warship had a thick armored rotating round turret from which two 11-inch Dahlgren guns fired. The vessel transformed naval warfare and was derogatorily called “a cheesebox on a raft.” The ship was fine in a calm sea, but she was considered unseaworthy in rough water. On Dec. 31, 1862, the Monitor sank in heavy seas off Cape Hatteras, N.C.
On Feb. 12, 1863, Horace wrote his parents aboard the Nahant which lay off Newport News, Va. Any day the orders were expected for the Nahant to sail south and join the South Atlantic Blockading Squadron at Port Royal Harbor, S.C. Horace commented “as there is no certainty of our going, I will write now.”
As for the Nahant, Horace said that he must give his parents “a small description of her.” Disconcertedly, though, he began: “I suppose you have seen pictures of the ill-fated Monitor.” He then set out describing in detail the Nahant and added two sketches to illustrate his words.
It was March 1, 1863, when Horace was handed a letter from his mother, which he immediately set about answering. Leaning against one of the ship’s guns and sitting on a 440 lb. solid shot, he wrote the Nahant arrived at Port Royal Feb. 22. Since then, he penned, the crew had been busy “fixing up the engines” and “getting everything in order for battle.” Even though he was 30 miles away, Horace could hear the ironclads “firing at some forts near Savannah. We are on the way to relieve them and expect to ‘smell powder’ in less than 24 hours.”
SOURCES
Biographical Review of Hancock County, Illinois. Chicago, IL: Hobart Publishing Company, 1907.
Browne, Patrick. “Boston’s First Ironclad.” Historical Digression: Online Published March 8, 2011.
“Capt. H.S. Brown Died Yesterday.” Quincy Daily Herald, January 22, 1917.
Collins, William H. and Perry, Cicero F. The Past and Present of Quincy and Adams County, Illinois. Chicago, IL: The S. J. Clarke Publishing Co., 1905.
Cressman, Robert J. “Nahant I (Monitor),” Naval History and Heritage Command. Online Published May 17, 2022.
Deters, Ruth. The Underground Railroad Ran Through My House. Quincy, IL: Eleven Oaks Publishing, 2008.
“Funeral Service of Capt. Horace Brown.” Quincy Daily Journal, June 7, 1917.
Historical Society of Quincy & Adams County. Horace S. Brown Collection.
“Ironclads on the Georgia Coast-Battle of the Ironclads II.” The Civil War Navy Sesquicentennial: Online Published June 14, 2013.
McPherson, James M. War on the Waters: The Union and Confederate Navies, 1861-1865.
Snow, Richard. Iron Dawn. New York, NY: Scribner, 2016. Chapel Hill, NC: The University of North Carolina Press, 2012.
The War of the Rebellion: A Compilation of the Official Records of the Union and Confederate Navies, Series 1, Volumes 13 & 14. Washington DC: Government Printing Office, 1901-1902.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.