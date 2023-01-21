Western Illinois man becomes a Civil War sailor

This illustration is part of the official discharge papers for Horace Brown. 

 Courtesy of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County

Illinois Civil War volunteers took up arms in the Union Army, serving in the infantry, cavalry or artillery. Horace Safford Brown chose the Navy. Not the western brown water navy that plied the Mississippi River and its tributaries, but the ocean-going blue water navy.

Homer Brown, Horace’s father, left Massachusetts in 1832 for Keokuk, Iowa. By 1834, he was in Adams County. In 1836, Homer married Hannah Safford in Quincy. Hannah’s family hailed from New Hampshire and came to Quincy in 1833.

Phil Reyburn is a retired field representative for the Social Security Administration. He authored "Clear the Track: A History of the Eighty-ninth Illinois Volunteer Infantry, The Railroad Regiment" and co-edited "'Jottings from Dixie:' The Civil War Dispatches of Sergeant Major Stephen F. Fleharty, U.S.A."

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.