QUINCY — The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County will offer the Woodland Cemetery Ghost Tours beginning Oct. 1.
Tours will take place Saturdays in October plus Halloween night in the cemetery at 1020 S. Fifth.
Experienced guides will lead three separate and entertaining tours through the cemetery focusing on Lincoln lawyers; mausoleums, vaults and crypts; and return to the Roaring ‘20s.
Tours will be offered at 5:30, 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m.:
• Oct. 1 and 15 — Lincoln Lawyers featuring Abraham Lincoln’s attorney friends and connections in Quincy including Jackson Grimshaw, William Richardson, Orville Browning and Josephine Woodruff Wheat, the wife of an attorney who was from a prominent family.
• Oct 8 and 31 — Mausoleums, Vaults and Crypts with stops in the mausoleum to hear from members of the Stilwell and Gardner families; the Riedinger vault and the Rogers vault. “People always want to go in the mausoleum and the vault,” Mellon said.
• Oct. 22 and 29 — Return to the Roaring ‘20s featuring Manny Dick of Dick Bros. Brewery, actress Mary Astor, illustrator Neysa McMein and playwright Charles Dazey.
“This is another interesting way to educate about our history. These people are tied directly to Quincy, and most of them it’s where they’re buried. We’re right at their grave sites,” HSQAC Executive Director Rob Mellon said.
The tours are “tastefully done” with historical figures sharing their own stories.
“We don’t tell gory stories or scare anybody,” Mellon said. “They’re really interesting, and it’s a great setting, especially in fall when the sun is going down and the leaves are turning.”
The cost is $15 per person.
Proceeds from the tours support the preservation of the Gov. John Wood Mansion and the History Museum on the Square.
Reservations and more information are available by calling the HSQAC office at 217-222-1835.
