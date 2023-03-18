A skilled auto mechanic with 20 years of experience, George Hemmings left his West Virginia home in 1920 to work for the American Gear Company in Chicago. When the company decided to move to Jackson, Michigan, three years later, Hemmings made one of the most important decisions of his life: Starting his own auto parts store in Quincy. In an interview with Hemmings Motor News, his son, Ernest, reflected: “My father figured out the fact that every fair-sized city between Chicago and Paducah, Kentucky, had an auto parts store, one supplying components for a wide range of auto models, and decided to open one in Quincy.”
Hemmings adapted a storefront at 1036 Hampshire Street for “Standard Auto Parts” and used the upper story as a residence for himself and his wife, Ida May. His new business carried replacement items for Model T and Model A cars, along with Rusco Brake Lining and gear sets designed to increase automotive speed and power. Hemmings’ store—the first one of its kind for this region—drew business from a 75-mile radius of Quincy, and soon he hired a traveling salesman and a mechanic for the machine shop. Standard Auto Parts promised 24-hour delivery on parts not in stock and “liberal discounts” to customers.
In 1928 Behrensmeyer and Haftner Architects redesigned his store to better serve its growing clientele. The January 22, 1928, Quincy Herald-Whig reported: “This new building is a testimonial to both the advantages of Quincy as a center of automotive industry and to the foresight of G.E. Hemmings, who left Chicago five years ago to start an untried adventure in Quincy.” In response to increasing accidents caused by cars often manufactured with parts with planned obsolescence and drivers still navigating roads made mostly for horses, Hemmings launched a safety campaign. One of his ads for Rusco Brake Lining posed this question: “Do you know you may be called upon any day to demonstrate to the police that your brakes are in good working order and will stop our car within a certain number of feet?”
Over the next two decades, men—and an increasing number of women—eager to drive and maintain their cars in good working order patronized Hemmings’ store. Other auto parts dealers also began business in Quincy, as the city shifted from animal, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic to using what most historians consider the 20th century’s most revolutionary invention.
George and Ida May Hemmings’ only child, a son named Ernest, was born in Quincy on August 7, 1926, and attended local public schools before graduating from Quincy High School in 1945. He worked in his father’s store from a young age as a counter clerk and served one year in the Korean War before returning to Quincy in 1952. Two years after coming back to his hometown, his father died, and at age 27 Ernest Robert Hemmings assumed ownership of Standard Auto Parts.
The automobile industry was now expanding and unveiling new models with varied colors, designs, and conveniences that rendered Henry Ford’s original all-black mass-produced Model T and A cars increasingly obsolete. Although Hemmings had updated his inventory to meet this new demand, he was a “pack rat” who kept his father’s original stock of parts. In search of a possible market for them, he placed an ad in Motor Trend, a small but nationwide magazine. The response overwhelmed him. Nostalgia and first-love for the machines that usurped horses as the primary means of transport had created an enthusiastic cadre of buyers desiring to preserve classic cars as keepsakes and collector’s items.
Hemmings later decided to sell these parts himself and used a manual typewriter and mimeograph to produce 600 copies of a four-page stapled catalog called Hemmings Motor News. He mailed the first-edition to people who had responded to his Motor Trend ad and distributed others to local customers. Subscribers could place free-ads in his magazine and were only charged 50 cents for an annual monthly subscription. As the magazine’s only paid employee, Hemmings himself wrote articles to fill-in between ads, drew the logo free-handed, and devised his own system for keeping track of subscribers by creating a label for the next issues after an order arrived.
By 1959 the magazine had turned into a 24-page publication with butcher-brown paper bound with a spine and small enough to fit in back pockets and reached 3,000 subscribers across the country. By April 1966 the magazine had catapulted to 25,000 subscribers, but now large mail-order companies with more resources were also selling auto parts, and Hemmings sensed the need for change. Publishing a monthly magazine had become a full- time job and he also managed Standard Auto Parts, one of Quincy’s premier businesses.
In 1968 a group of investors led by Terry Ehrich, a Harvard graduate and classic car enthusiast, bought Hemmings Motor News, and after spending a year in Quincy learning the publishing trade first-hand from Hemmings himself, moved production to Bennington, Vermont. After the sale, Standard Auto Parts relocated to 601 South 22 nd Street in Quincy and for the next 20 years Hemmings served customers with a wide selection of automotive components for both older and newer models. The magazine that he had founded, though, expanded its circulation and currently has over 200,000 world-wide subscribers—the largest classic car publication in the world. Related periodicals—Hemmings Muscle Machines, Hemmings Classic Cars, and Hemmings Sport & Exotic Cars—bring total circulation to over one-half million readers, a milestone in specialized magazine publishing history.
“Announcing the Opening of the Standard Auto Parts Co.” Quincy Whig Journal,
Coffey, Frank and Joseph Layden. “America on Wheels: The First 100 Years:1896-
1996.” Los Angeles: General Publishing Group, 1996.
Donnelly, Jim. “Ernest Hemmings: 1926-2015.” Hemmings Motor News, May 2015,18-
Donnelly, Jim. “Our Namesake and Founder was a Giant in the World of Old Cars.”
Hemmings Motor News, Sept. 2018.
Roberts, Sam. “Ernest Hemmings, Founder of a Car’s Bible, Dies at 88.” New York
Times, March 9, 2015, Section B, 7.
“Rusco Brake Lining Ad.” Quincy Herald-Whig, May 30, 1928, 11.
“Standard Auto Building Nears Its Completion.” Quincy Herald-Whig, Jan. 28, 1928,
Volti, Rudi. “Cars and Culture: The Life Story of a Technology.” Westport, CT:
After Ernest Hemmings’ death in Quincy on February 25, 2015, his New York Times obituary read in part: “From Hemmings’ hometown of Quincy, Illinois...he transformed his mimeographed mail-order catalog into Hemmings Motor News, which became a bible for car collectors.” His legacy lives on today whenever aficionados open his magazine or Tin Dusters, Lug Nuts, and other classic car enthusiasts gather locally or across the world to display their meticulously preserved mementos of America’s love affair with cars.
Joseph Newkirk is a local writer and photographer whose work has been widely published as a contributor to literary magazines, as a correspondent for Catholic Times, and for the past 23 years as a writer for the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project. He is a member of the reorganized Quincy Bicycle Club and has logged more than 10,000 miles on bicycles in his life.
The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.