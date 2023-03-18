A skilled auto mechanic with 20 years of experience, George Hemmings left his West Virginia home in 1920 to work for the American Gear Company in Chicago. When the company decided to move to Jackson, Michigan, three years later, Hemmings made one of the most important decisions of his life: Starting his own auto parts store in Quincy. In an interview with Hemmings Motor News, his son, Ernest, reflected: “My father figured out the fact that every fair-sized city between Chicago and Paducah, Kentucky, had an auto parts store, one supplying components for a wide range of auto models, and decided to open one in Quincy.”

Hemmings adapted a storefront at 1036 Hampshire Street for “Standard Auto Parts” and used the upper story as a residence for himself and his wife, Ida May. His new business carried replacement items for Model T and Model A cars, along with Rusco Brake Lining and gear sets designed to increase automotive speed and power. Hemmings’ store—the first one of its kind for this region—drew business from a 75-mile radius of Quincy, and soon he hired a traveling salesman and a mechanic for the machine shop. Standard Auto Parts promised 24-hour delivery on parts not in stock and “liberal discounts” to customers.

Joseph Newkirk is a local writer and photographer whose work has been widely published as a contributor to literary magazines, as a correspondent for Catholic Times, and for the past 23 years as a writer for the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project. He is a member of the reorganized Quincy Bicycle Club and has logged more than 10,000 miles on bicycles in his life.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org.

