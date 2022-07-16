The second world war profoundly affected the lives of American women: from work, to morality, to the raising of children. While historians usually attribute the Women’s Movement to the 1960s, its origins stem from the turbulent years of U.S. involvement in the war from 1941 to 1945, as women on the home front and overseas assumed new responsibilities and discovered within themselves untapped potentials and strengths.
Although the iconic image of Rosie the Riveter reflects the popular idea of women serving on the war’s home front, clerical work — typing, shorthand, and filing — comprised the vast majority of their labor. Quincy High School offered summer school courses in these subjects for girls in the ninth grade up to meet this growing demand. Some local factories, desperate for help, also began hiring women for the first time. Adams County newspapers, which had before published separate classified job ads for men and women, began a new column open to both genders. The Gem City’s largest defense contractor, Quincy Barge Builders, which manufactured landing craft tanks, hired women to work side by side with its nearly 1,200 men. Women performed well locally (as they did across the country), even while enduring taunts and heckles from some men and more traditional women.
Although farmers could get military deferments as essential homeland workers, many volunteered for service and left women to run the farm. Mrs. Mary Speckhardt, field adviser for the Adams County Agricultural Adjustment Act, lauded the work of local farm women, from driving tractors, to bailing hay, to marketing crops and livestock.
Beside working outside the home, women also maintained the household and prepared meals during the war’s severe rationing of meat, milk, flour and other staples. Women adapted and improvised in the kitchen with substitute foods and supplemented their family’s needs by cultivating “Victory Gardens.” Aware of the challenges facing women, the Quincy Herald-Whig distributed a free recipe booklet to housewives from the Illinois Department of Home Economics titled “Home Budgets for Victory.”
The traditional task of raising children often became even more daunting for women with husbands in service and days now filled with war-related work. Enrollment dramatically increased in nursery schools like Cheerful Home and the YWCA’s toddler room. New buildings arose like Quincy Cooperative Nursery School, as well as ones at Indian Hills and the Captain Frederick Ball Housing Units. The teacher shortage for older children caused by men going from classrooms to the military forced Quincy public schools to lower its requirements for beginning female teachers. Some parochial schools even allowed “dedicated” women with little or no training to conduct classes.
With many Quincy College male students in the service, the school’s theater department staged William Shakespeare’s play The Merchant of Venice with an all-female cast. One coed noted the irony: In Shakespeare’s own Elizabethan era only men performed theatrical roles.
Some women agreed to hasty marriages to their service-bound boyfriends, or even casual acquaintances, to ensure pensions if their husbands died or became disabled in the war. With many Quincy nurses already serving overseas in military medical units, St. Mary and Blessing Hospitals denounced these wartime marriages because it kept many women out of nursing when hospitals only hired single females.
With nylons and girdles needed for making parachutes and cloth now a vital material, dresses became shorter, and the two-piece bathing suit made its debut. These new fashions outraged conservative groups like the Catholic Women’s Union, which deplored them as leading to widespread breaking of the sixth and ninth Commandments — prohibitions against adultery and coveting your neighbor’s wife.
Scantily clad women, though, appeared throughout Quincy on posters promoting war bonds and citizens eager to boost soldiers’ morale mailed pinup girl calendars and risqué photos to soldiers by the bundle. Military rations for servicemen included cigarettes, alcohol, and condoms. This procurement affected life for American women on the home front as servicemen returned and mores shifted; smoking, drinking and promiscuity greatly increased. The Quincy Women’s Christian Temperance Union, leaders earlier in the century for suffrage and more women’s rights, denounced tobacco and alcohol use among females and pointed to increased incidences of broken homes, unwanted pregnancies, and “social diseases.”
Most mothers placed blue stars in their front windows to indicate sons they had in the war and replaced it with a gold one when a fatality occurred. Mrs. Edith Rosen of Quincy lost three sons. While she and other Gold Star mothers received profuse consolation and material help from the community, the city largely overlooked black women whose sons had been killed. American society and its military remained largely segregated.
Also, unlike their white counterparts, black women who had served in active military auxiliary units — Women’s Army Corps, Women’s Air Force Service, Women Accepted for Volunteer Military Services — did not receive veterans benefits after the war. Some Quincy women, like Mrs. Harriette Orange, spoke up for these women and black combat veterans like her husband, William, whom the government also denied the G.I. Bill, the 52-20 Bill (which gave veterans $20 a week for a year) and home loan programs.
As a result of the war, women increasingly garnered a foothold in American life. An April 13, 1943, editorial in the Quincy Herald-Whig pondering the upcoming 1944 presidential election stated: “One can count on the influence of women to make certain there are no more wars and that a collective security system will grow out of the confusion and debate we are going through now.”
Quincy women who had served in auxiliary military branches, like United States Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Marge McIntire McClain, began advocating for greater civic roles for women locally and across the nation. Others like Sister Miriam Agnes Tibesar, a Maryknoll nun and army nurse who had served at the prisoner of war camps at Bataan and Corregidor in the Philippines, became one of many Quincy women seeking equal rights and a fair treatment for everyone regardless of gender, race or ethnic origin.
