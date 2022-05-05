DALLAS CITY, Ill. — A rifle salute and the mournful sound of taps filled the stillness as a World War II sailor lost at Pearl Harbor was laid to rest.
Navy Fireman 1st Class George Price died Dec. 7, 1941, on the USS Oklahoma. Accounted for in August, Price was buried Wednesday afternoon in Harris Cemetery near his hometown of Dallas City.
For Joyce Martin, Price’s niece, it was a day to celebrate.
“We’re celebrating that he’s finally going to be where he should have been all along,” said Martin, who officiated at the funeral service held in the community on the Mississippi River.
“Uncle George grew up on this river. They lived off of this river. To be able to come together as a a family, as friends, as military and to pay him honor by this river is a blessing from God.”
Community members turned out to honor Price, a Purple Heart recipient, standing along the route to the cemetery with hands over hearts, saluting and waving flags. Large flags, provided through the Flagman’s Mission and set up by volunteers, lined the route, snapping in the breeze.
“It’s actually kind of a surprise. We didn’t expect everybody to come out and do what they’ve done, to lift us up and take care of us,” said Martin, who lives in Burlington, Iowa, and joined with family members from several states to honor Price.
“Small towns have not lost their love for service members,” she said. “They’ve undertaken so much, opened their hearts, opened their love to us.”
Dallas City junior high students lined the cemetery lane, holding flags in one hand and the other hand over their hearts.
Honoring veterans is important for “what they do for our country. If they didn’t we wouldn’t be where we are today,” said eighth-grader Natalie Wibbell, who held a large American flag at the entrance to the cemetery.
Eighth-grader Liam Heidbreder, who held a U.S. Navy flag, said the students were honored to be asked to participate in the service.
“This doesn’t happen every day,” Natalie said.
“The community has really come together to be sure Uncle George gets where he needs to be,” Martin said. “We’re just looking forward to gathering as a family as well.”
Navy Chaplain Ron Pettigrew spoke of the importance of families to servicemen and women, emphasizing their sacrifice and legacy, noting that Price has been awarded the victory medal for World War II.
“The war was not won without the sacrifice and the service of those who stood the watch at the beginning of the war,” Pettigrew said. “We’re blessed to welcome a local hero home.”
Price was born in Meredosia on March 13, 1918, and grew up in a small house near the Mississippi River between Dallas City and Pontoosuc. He enlisted in the Navy on May 14, 1940, in Chicago, and as a fireman on the USS Oklahoma, he was responsible for standing engineering watches and performing minor maintenance repairs, according to biographical data supplied by Navy Personnel Command.
When Japanese aircraft attacked, the Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits and quickly capsized, resulting in the death of 429 crewmen, including the 23-year-old Price.
Martin and her cousins heard stories about Price from their moms and aunts, who “always felt like there was never closure” with his death.
“I can always remember the sisters speaking of Uncle George,” said Joan Miller, who also remembers a photo of Price hanging on the wall of her grandmother’s home. “I have a brother named Mike that supplied the DNA to identify the remains. We lost him two years ago, but I can see him up in heaven just overjoyed knowing that Uncle George is home.”
Work to account for Price and others lost from the USS Oklahoma dates to World War II, and planning for his funeral service began last fall after the family was notified that Price had been identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
The burial, with full military honors and a Navy honor guard, closed a chapter of the family’s history and offered a reminder about the importance of service for country.
“George Price is a perfect example of one of America’s most honorable citizens and a member of history’s most exclusive fraternity, a proud vet,” said Wayne Kirkpatrick, board chairman of an Illinois chapter of Rolling Thunder, which provided a motorcycle escort to the cemetery and works for accountability for the nation’s 83,000 missing servicemen and women.
Dallas City junior high teacher Mona Stevens said Price’s story sends a message to her students.
“All these years later, how important it is for us to lay our local boy down, our hero, how meaningful that is,” she said. “With Ukraine and everything happening right now, they really see what a soldier’s life has provided for us.”
