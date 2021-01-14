QUINCY — Hy-Vee Inc. has announced that it will begin offering rapid antibody COVID-19 testing at more than 250 retail pharmacy locations, starting Monday, Jan. 18.
Patients must register ahead of time at hy-vee.com/covidtesting and select “antibody test” to schedule a testing time and location and receive a test voucher. At a cost of $25 each, the antibody tests will be administered inside the Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations.
The test is available for those wishing to know if they had previously been infected but who are not experiencing any symptoms.
Testing uses a finger-stick to draw a small blood sample. After testing is complete, results will be emailed to the patient the same day.
Both Quincy Hy-Vee locations on Broadway and Harrison will offer the test.