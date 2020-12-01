The summer of 2020 was set to see iconic British rockers Iron Maiden storm their way across Australia, the Middle East, and Europe with the latest leg of their “Legacy of the Beast” tour. With stops scheduled for stadiums, arenas, and festivals all throughout multiple continents, it was going to be the latest round on their ongoing “this is your life” style tour, featuring hit songs and imagery from the very earliest days up through the modern era. Of course, we all know how that story ends for 2020: canceled and rescheduled with fingers crossed that the world can start turning again in 2021.
But Steve Harris’s band of metal misfits – vocalist/human air-raid siren Bruce Dickinson, guitar trio Adrian Smith, Dave Murry, and Janick Gers, Nicko McBrain thundering away behind the kit, and the galloping bass of Harris himself – made the decision that 2020 didn’t need to be bereft of their brand of performance. Recorded over three nights in September 2019 at Mexico City’s Palacio de los Deportes, “Nights of the Dead: Legacy of The Beast Live In Mexico City” comes in a two-disc set containing the full 17-song set that’s been heard at each stop of the tour. Any fan of Iron Maiden’s knows that their live albums tend to generate some of the definitive versions of their song. As great as the band is on their studio albums, they are a band best consumed live, with all the musical and physical acrobatics they’ve crafted over more than four decades. Maiden has reached near-perfection when it comes to capturing their shows live to share with those who, for whatever reason, couldn’t attend in person. Since that group represents everyone in the world in 2020, a live album is a great choice to shine a little light into the world.
The album kicks off with the infamous “Churchill Speech” before launching into the WWII air combat-anthem “Aces High.” After another WWII-themed number in “Where Eagles Dare” and the anti-war “2 Minutes to Midnight,” the set jumps to an often-overlooked era in Maiden’s catalog with “The Clansman,” recorded original when vocalist Blaze Bayley was fronting the band. Also included from that time-frame, “Sign of the Cross” brings something a little unexpected to this set. All the standards you expect are present, from “The Trooper” and “Fear of the Dark” to “The Number of the Beast” and “The Evil That Men Do,” the latter of which shows up in the three-song encore. Less expected, however, comes songs that have never found there way to a live recording, like “For the Greater Good of God,” and songs rejoining the set after a long break, namely “Flight of Icarus,” which hasn’t been a part of a Maiden show since 1987.
In the middle of the pack on the second disc (CD) in this set (track 5 of 8), “Iron Maiden” retains its spot as the thundering closer for the main set of the show. As noted, the encore is filled out with three numbers, with “The Evil That Men Do” kicking things off and the hit “Run To The Hills” shutting down the show. Sandwiched between these is the epic, soaring single “Hallowed Be Thy Name.” A long-time staple of Maiden live shows, the song was removed from the setlist during the “Book of Souls” tour following a legal challenge over some of the lyrics. With that issue resolved, the fan favorite returns to its rightful place in the fold as a true legacy number.
As is the case with most releases nowadays, there are several different options for you to choose from to enjoy these Mexico City shows. Along with the stock 2-CD set, you could opt instead for the limited edition hardcase book-format set, a triple-vinyl set, digital streaming or download, and a limited edition vinyl set stamped in the Mexican flag. No matter which set you choose, they’re all available now online wherever you buy music, as well as brick-and-mortar stores near you.