QUINCY — Robert Tabern hopes to preserve more of the history of a one of a kind train this week as he travels the Tri-States.
Tabern will share the story of the Mark Twain Zephyr and its ongoing multi-million dollar restoration project in six area communities, including a Tuesday night stop in Quincy, while also recording memories of people who remember riding, or even working aboard, the Zephyr between 1935 and 1958.
“The Zephyr was one of its kind when it was built in 1935. At the time, it was the fastest train in the U.S., up to 122 miles per hour,” said Tabern, director of passenger development for the Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad, which owns and is restoring the Zephyr.
The train primarily served passengers between Burlington, Iowa, and St. Louis but also, for a time, served a route from Galesburg to St. Joseph, Mo.
“Most of its life focused around passing through Quincy, whether from Galesburg to St. Joseph or north to south Burlington to St. Louis,” Tabern said.
Pulled from service in 1958, the Zephyr had seven separate private owners over the next six decades. A variety of plans for the train — from a sale to Cuba halted by the Cuban missile crisis to a dinner train operating out of Chicago — never materialized, leaving the Zephyr just a stainless steel shell when Wisconsin Great Northern owner Greg Vreeland and his son Alexander spotted it in 2019 in a train yard near St. Louis while buying another car for the tourist railroad.
Vreeland bought the Zephyr’s five cars in February 2020, trucked them to Wisconsin and started to bring it back to life. Up to 10 full-time crew members have worked nonstop on the restoration project originally hoped to be complete this fall, but “with supply shortages it looks like it might be pushed to spring to be able to get it up and running,” Tabern said.
Plans call for the Zephyr to be fully operable, giving passenger rides on the tourist railroad’s main line out of Trego, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad offers a variety of train rides on its track between Spooner and Hayward in northwest Wisconsin, an hour north of Duluth, Minnesota. “Once we get the Zephyr up and running, we encourage people to come up and ride,” Tabern said.
The tour to tell the Zephyr’s story grew out of requests from Quincy and Hannibal, Mo., residents who wrote to the railroad, requesting a visit.
“A lot of people have been following the project. I get a lot of letters, emails and phone calls from people in Quincy, Hannibal and Burlington,” Tabern said. “There’s a lot of people in Quincy who remember. It was part of their family life.”
A shutdown due to COVID-19 freed his time for the outreach tour along the train’s original route and, with his wife Kandace, to write a three-volume book series, “Mark Twain Zephyr: History, Restoration and Re-birth.” The first two volumes are published, with the third expected in the spring.
Tabern’s free hour-long presentation will highlight the Zephyr’s history including some rarely-seen photos, operations of the CB&Q Railroad and the Zephyr’s private owners. Tabern also will be selling and signing copies of his books and recording memories of the Zephyr to include in a museum planned for the train’s baggage car.
“I’ve always loved trains since I was a little boy. What stood out to me was some of the history when we started delving into this,” Tabern said.
“A lot of people in Quincy remember. It was part of their family life,” he said. “It’s so important to preserve the history.”