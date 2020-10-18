By THE STAFF OF THE QUINCY PUBLIC LIBRARY
This week at the Quincy Public Library the staff recommends some great creepy reads. With Halloween almost here, it’s the perfect time to read a spooky book. 2020 may be scary enough on its own, but if you want to escape to another realm of fright, try these chilling horror suggestions.
‘Home Before Dark’
Fixer Upper meets haunted house in Riley Sager’s atmospheric novel, “Home Before Dark.” Maggie’s family moved to a creepy Victorian house when she was a child only to flee in fear three weeks later. Her father, a horror writer, wrote a nonfiction book about the hauntings that occurred there before and during their short stay and it became a bestseller. Now, 25 years later, Maggie’s father has died. She decides to move back and renovate the place to prepare it for sale. She was too young to remember the “House of Horrors” as depicted in her father’s book, and doesn’t believe any of the stories. Big mistake. As Maggie spends time in the house, she begins finding ghoulish physical and ethereal evidence of a horrible history, and begins to question whether she really believes what her father wrote all those years ago. More importantly, is she in danger?
‘If It Bleeds’
Stephen King has written some of the best horror books in history. For those of us who appreciate their horror in small, creepy bites, his new book, “If It Bleeds” gives us four novellas to digest. Our favorite, “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” is classic King. Old Mr. Harrigan gets an iPhone from his young friend. Then old Mr. Harrigan dies, but his phone doesn’t. The growing horror that follows will make you look at your phone with wary eyes. His other stories are intriguing in different degrees. The title novella, “If It Bleeds,” gives us another adventure in the life of Holly Gibney, the detective in the “Mr. Mercedes” trilogy and 2018’s “The Outsider.”
‘Survivor Song’
The final book in our spooky trilogy is a timely book by Paul Tremblay. “Survivor Song” may make you appreciate your teeth-covering mask. A rabies-like virus invades Massachusetts; people go insane in an hour after being infected. Biting spreads the disease, and there’s a lot of biting going on. Natalie is eight months pregnant. While trying to save her husband, she is bitten by the attacker, and only an hour to get help. A vaccine is available at the hospital – all she has to do is get there. Natalie and her friend, Dr. Ramola Sherman, navigate the chaos of the streets and encounter the mania of a system falling apart to save her and her baby. The book takes place in a few harrowing hours of Natalie’s life. This is a zombie book, a disaster book, with a virus thrown in for enough added excitement to keep you on the edge of your seat.
If you want to escape 2020 for a while and celebrate Halloween, stop by the Library to pick one of these or any of our many horror books, and read about someone else’s dreadful experience.
