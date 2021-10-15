LIBERTY, Ill. — The Liberty Area Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace will be hosting two bed-building events to help children in need of a comfortable place to sleep.
The first event will be Saturday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Beverly Park in Liberty. The second event will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bailey Park in Camp Point.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace raises funds, hosts build days, and delivers and assembles beds, complete with mattress, pillow, and full bedding to families in need at no cost to them. The group has no requirement to prove financial need, only that there's a child without a bed.
For more information, please visit shpbeds.org/chapter/il-liberty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.