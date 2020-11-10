NAUVOO, Ill.
When somebody needed to learn how to make divinity for the candy land booth at the annual Sts. Peter and Paul Fall Dinner, Rita Allen took on the task back in the 1980s.
“Divinity back then was the best seller,” the Nauvoo woman said. “I basically taught myself. The recipe is out of the Betty Crocker Cookbook I got for a wedding gift.”
Decades later, Allen’s still at it, turning out tasty divinity topped with a pecan half, and over the years, she’s gotten the next generation, her daughters Therese Hayes and Margaret Schneider, involved.
“Candy making definitely takes patience,” Allen said.
“It’s definitely an art,” Schneider said. “You have to want to do it.”
Hayes makes the popular Almond Roca, selling 60 pounds at last year’s dinner, and Schneider handles another top-seller, peanut brittle, using a recipe passed down from a great-aunt that calls for stretching the hot candy.
“That was another art to learn, stretching peanut brittle without burning yourself or it getting too hard too fast,” Schneider said.
COVID-19 cancelled this year’s dinner, but the trio still took orders for the three candies that help make the holiday season sweet for people across the Tri-States.
“Most people say ‘I can make fudge, but I can’t make divinity and I can’t make Almond Roca.’ They have the recipe but can’t get it to turn out,” Allen said.
Making the candy is a holiday tradition for the family — along with Allen’s fruit loaf, passed down from her mother, and spritz cookies — with Hayes’ two daughters and Schneider’s four children sometimes lending a hand.
The sisters followed their mom’s from-scratch example in the kitchen, with Schneider cooking and Hayes baking from the time she was in third grade, usually triple batches of cookies to feed four younger brothers and Schneider, the youngest in the family.
She bakes now for the Hotel Nauvoo’s season, and she makes Almond Roca for every holiday family gathering and each year for her husband’s co-workers at Southeastern Community College in Keokuk, Iowa. “They call it Christmas crack,” Hayes said.
“I just make it. I don’t even look at the recipe,” she said. “I don’t use a thermometer anymore.”
Schneider, who doesn’t share her mom’s and sister’s sweet tooth, does make a “really good” Strawberry-Topped Cheesecake. But she prefers main dishes and sides, using a recipe just as a guideline.
“With my Hot German Potato Salad, I generally make a triple batch,” she said. “You can’t go too far wrong with potatoes, the sweet and sour.”
Pasta combined with sausage and chicken is another family favorite.
“Being a former runner, a lot of times the night before a race we’d have pasta. I’m not a big pasta fan, but I like this and renamed it Pre Race Pasta,” Schneider said.
Fillets of Beef with Mustard Sauce makes a gourmet-style meal, and a wintertime staple, Margaret’s Clam Chowder, was beloved by her late dad.
But the candy proves popular at the holidays, the best time of year, weather-wise, to make all three favorites.
“We’ve partnered up with Baxter’s Vineyard. They now have Almond Roca and peanut brittle. It’s seasonal from Thanksgiving to Christmas,” Schneider said. “We’ve had requests for peanut brittle in the summertime. It’s definitely harder to make in summer.”
Margaret’s Clam Chowder
1 (16-ounce) can small clams or chopped clams
1 cup chopped celery
1 cup chopped onions
1 cup diced potatoes
3/4 cup butter
3/4 cup flour
1 quart half-and-half
1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon wine vinegar
Drain clam juice, and pour over vegetables with enough water to cover. Simmer until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Make white sauce with butter, flour and half-and-half. Add vegetables, clams, sugar and vinegar; season to taste with salt and pepper. Simmer until ready to serve.
NOTE: Schneider uses slightly less than 3/4 cup flour when making the soup.
Hot German Potato Salad
6 medium potatoes
6 pieces bacon
3/4 cup chopped onion
2 tablespoons flour
1 to 2 tablespoons sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon celery seed
dash pepper
3/4 cup water
1/3 cup vinegar
Boil potatoes in jackets; peel and slice thin. Slowly fry bacon. Remove bacon from skillet. Add onions, and cook until done. Add flour, sugar, salt, celery seed and a dash of pepper. Simmer on low heat until bubbly. Remove from heat, and add water and vinegar. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil for 1 minute. Stir in potatoes and bacon. Remove from heat.
Makes six to eight servings. Serve hot or cold.
Pre Race Pasta
3 tablespoons olive oil
3 skinless boneless chicken breast halves, cut into one-inch pieces
1/2 cup dry white wine
1 pound sausage
2 cups chopped onion
2 (16-ounce) cans diced tomatoes in juice (Schneider uses home canned)
1 cup chicken broth
1 small can tomato paste
1 tablespoon chopped fresh garlic
1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary
12 ounces farfalle or penne pasta
1 1/2 cups freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley
Heat oil in a heavy large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken, and saute until cooked through, about 5 minutes. Using slotted spoon, transfer chicken to bowl. Add wine to skillet; boil until reduced to two tablespoons, scraping up browned bits, about 3 minutes. Pour wine over chicken. Add sausage and onions to same skillet, and cook until sausage browns, breaking up with back of spoon, about 10 minutes. Mix in tomatoes with juices, broth, tomato paste, garlic and rosemary; simmer until reduced to sauce consistency, about 10 minutes. Add chicken and juices; stir to heat through. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Meanwhile, cook pasta in large pot of boiling salted water until just tender but still firm to bite, stirring occasionally. Drain pasta; return to pot. Mix in sauce, 1 cup cheese and parsley. Transfer to large bowl. Serve, passing remaining cheese separately.
Fillet of Beef with Mustard Sauce
2 tablespoons butter
2 (eight-ounce) beef tenderloin steaks, 1 1/4-inch thick
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
pepper
1/4 cup brandy
1/2 cup whipping cream
Melt butter in heavy large skillet over medium heat. Add steaks, and cook to degree of desired doneness, about 4 minutes per side for rare. Add mustard and Worcestershire sauce to skillet. Season with pepper. Stir to combine. Remove pan from heat. Add brandy, and ignite with match. When flames subside, return to heat. Transfer steaks to plates. Add cream to skillet, and boil until reduced to thin sauce consistency, about 2 minutes. Pour over steaks and serve.
Strawberry-Topped Cheesecake
20 graham crackers, finely ground into crumbs
3/4 cup chilled butter
1/2 cup packed golden brown sugar
Position rack in center of oven. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Wrap foil around outside of 10-inch springform pan. Combine cracker crumbs and sugar; cut in butter with pastry blender. Press crumbs onto sides and bottom of pan. Bake 10 minutes. Cool.
Filling
4 (eight-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
1 3/4 cups sugar
3 tablespoons flour
5 large eggs
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Beat cream cheese, sugar, lemon juice, vanilla and salt in a large bowl until very smooth. Beat in flour. Add eggs, and beat just until blended. Pour batter into crust. Bake until outer two-inch edge is brown in spots, about 55 minutes. Cool 10 minutes.
Topping
2 cups sour cream
3 tablespoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
2 (16-ounce) baskets strawberries, hulled
6 ounces raspberry jelly
Whisk sour cream, sugar and vanilla in bowl to blend. Spoon topping over cake, spreading to edge of pan. Bake until topping is just set, about 5 minutes. Run knife between crust and pan. Chill overnight. Release sides from pan. Arrange whole berries, points facing up, atop cheesecake; cover completely. Stir jelly in heavy small saucepan over medium-low heat until melted. Cool to lukewarm. Drizzle enough jelly over berries to glaze generously, allowing some to drop between berries.
Almond Roca
1 pound butter
2 cups sugar
1 cup slivered almonds
5-6 Hershey chocolate bars
Chopped walnuts
Cook butter and sugar in a four-quart pan on high heat to 250 degrees, stirring constantly. Add almonds, continuing to stir. Cook to 290 Degrees. Pour onto a cookie sheet, and spread mixture to sides. Lay chocolate bars on top. Spread over mixture when chocolate begins to melt. Sprinkle with walnuts. Allow chocolate to set up, then break candy into pieces.
Makes about 2 ½ pounds.