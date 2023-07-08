Married 50 years: Jim and Sharon Morrell

Jim and Sharon Morrell, of Quincy, are celelbrating their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends on July 22nd, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Quincy, from 2 to 5 p.m., with a light lunch at around 3 p.m.
Jim and the former Sharon Daggett were married July 14th, 1973, at the Bowen United Methodist Church in Bowen, Ill.
