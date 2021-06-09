CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Memorial Hospital Foundation’s latest fundraising effort hopes to put some sunshine in the lives of residents of Hancock Village’s senior campus.
Plans call for building a four-season sunroom adjacent to Hickory Grove’s dining room at the site of the existing outdoor patio.
“Sometimes our residents aren’t particularly interested in going outdoors. We wanted to bring sunshine to them without them having to go outside,” said Greta Wetzel, the foundation’s executive director. “It’s a place they can go to eat their meals, take their family, have activities.”
The You Are My Sunshine campaign hopes to raise $125,000 through donations and events by the end of the year for the project slated for construction next spring at the campus including Hickory Grove and Maple Grove Memory Care.
“We want to make sure the project will be completed as soon as possible. Residents are very anxious to get it up and going. Maybe they were gardeners or farmers. This brings a little bit of that atmosphere into the senior campus,” Wetzel said.
With building costs high right now, “we want to make sure we have enough funds,” she said. “If costs do go down, we have other items that can be purchased with the extra money to benefit the senior services campus.”
Kicking off the campaign is a Fun in the Sun Family Day, slated for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hancock Village campus, 400 S. Adams in Carthage. Weather-permitting, activities include a bounce house, petting zoo, dunk tank with some VIP “dunkees,” vendors and food trucks.
“It’s a day of fun to not only come and enjoy the activities but to visit with residents and see where the four seasons room will be placed,” Wetzel said.
Each year the foundation’s campaign supports a special project to impact health and wellness for Memorial Hospital, Memorial Medical Clinics, Hancock Village or the community. Past projects included a driving simulator in 2015, a fitness park in 2016, a 3D mammography machine in 2017, a senior services bus in 2018, the Hidden in Plain Sight effort supporting the county’s addiction coalition in 2019 and the Together We Grow Endowment in 2020.
More information about the foundation and its campaign is available by contacting Wetzel at gwetzel@mhtlc.org or 217-357-8502, Director of Development Jennifer Garner at jgarner@mhtlc.org or 217-357-8568 or Administrative Assistant Terri Twaddle at ttwaddle@mhtlc.org or 217-357-8567.