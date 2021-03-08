CARTHAGE, Ill. — Greta Wetzel looks at the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s endowment as a savings account for the future of health care in Hancock County.
Sustaining rural health care is a partnership between community members, the foundation and the hospital, and the foundation’s “Together We Grow” endowment campaign exceeded its $140,000 goal.
With the campaign tied to Memorial’s 70th anniversary celebration, “we thought it as very appropriate to not only talk about the past and what’s been accomplished but look at the future and how to maintain, be available and be present in our county for the next 70 years,” said Wetzel, the foundation’s executive director. “There’s no better way to do that than through our endowment.”
Wetzel said just over $151,000 has been raised, as of Monday, with the total to expected to continue growing through mid-week — despite the challenges of COVID-19 which cancelled the foundation’s annual gala and sidelined the campaign for a time to focus on other needs.
Most people planning to attend the gala donated the ticket price, and additional support for the campaign came through sponsorships of sunflowers planted at the east end of Hartzell Lake, a scaled-back version of the fall event Harvest for Hope, a very successful Celebration of Trees on the courthouse square to celebrate the 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and generous donations.
The opportunity to support a documentary tied to a service excellence initiative with staff “gave us an opportunity to exceed our goal,” Wetzel said.
The foundation’s campaigns typically target a specific item or need for the community, including a driving simulator for driver’s education classes, an outdoor fitness park and a 3-D mammography machine.
Raising funds to support the endowment required educating potential donors about how an endowment works and what the funds could be used for in the future, and “we go back to our mission to make sure we’re doing what are set out to do with helping our community, our hospital and our senior services,” Wetzel said.
The endowment and its future benefits won’t be the only reminder of the successful campaign.
“We’ll see sunflowers this summer again,” Wetzel said. “We enjoyed them so much that we’ll plant them again this summer.”
More information about contributing to the ongoing “Together We Grow” endowment of the foundation’s 2021 campaign to benefit Hancock Village senior services is available by contacting Greta Wetzel at 217-357-8502 or Jennifer Garner at 217-357-8568.